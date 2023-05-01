Flights delayed after power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

Passengers crowd the departure lobby while others set up camp inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday midnight, Jan. 2, 2023 as the influx of passengers still builds up despite announcements made by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that the airport is back to normal operations around 5:50 PM on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Numerous flights were canceled earlier due to a technical glitch and the power outage at the Air Traffic Management Center of the NAIA.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday said flights to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport are expected after a power outage at the Philippines' main airport past midnight.

According to an MIAA advisory, Terminal 3 — used by Cebu Pacific, AirAsia Philippines, and several international airlines — had a power outage around 1:05 a.m. on Monday..

"Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected," the airport authority said.

The power outage comes a few months after a power outage also left thousands stranded at NAIA on New Year's Day.

It also comes days after the Manila International Airport Consortium announced a P100-billion proposal for the rehabilitation of NAIA, which has regularly been labeled by travel websites and surveys as among the worst airports.

MIAA said Monday that its operations personnel are going around Terminal 3 to provide assistance and to answer inquiries on the power outage and on flights. It added that its engineering team and personnel from power distributor MERALCO are investigating the power outage.

"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," the airport authority said as it promised further updates.

MIAA voice and text hotlines

Voice Hotline: 88771111

Text Hotline: 88396242

Terminal 1 (88771109 loc 765 and 2852)

Terminal 2 (88771109 loc 2882 and 2880)

Terminal 4 (88771109 loc 4226)

Terminal 3 (88777888 loc 8144 and 8146)