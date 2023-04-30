News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

The Philippines’ evacuation of Filipinos in Sudan is underway, with the Philippine Embassy in Egypt and the Department of Migrant Workers coordinating to get them out of the conflict-ridden country. The Department of Foreign Affairs is handling everything related to their cross-border travels such as consular services, while the DMW is in-charge of welfare assistance.

The DMW is providing a $200 financial aid to all overseas Filipino workers and it is also working on a job assistance program for all displaced OFWs. The Philippines is already working on flight arrangements to bring them back home and the first batch of 17 evacauees arrived Saturday afternoon.