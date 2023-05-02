^

Headlines

DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 2:39pm
DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage
Passengers wait for information about their flights at terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on January 1, 2023. Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on January 1 after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation is considering the possibility that the power outage on Monday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 3 was intentional because of the timing.

Multiple flights were either cancelled or delayed last Monday during the International Workers' Day due to a power outage, stalling thousands of passengers in the process. Power distributor Meralco earlier said that the problem points to a "main circuit breaker problem."

"Because this is the second time that it happened on a long weekend, I think you cannot really discount the possibility of having somebody do it to embarrass the government, or to prove that they have something that we should give into," said Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista in an interview by CNN Philippines this Tuesday. 

The last incident was on New Year's Day when the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' air traffic management system went offline because of a power outage.

"We're not discounting the possibility that there might be a sabotage. I hope it's not. That's the reason why we asked the other agencies to join us."

A joint committee of the DOTr, Office of Transport Security, Manila International Airport Authority and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency will meet to "determine the real cause" behind the problem.

They will be joined by the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine National Police. For now, the transport official claims that there is in fact "no circuit breaker problem," and that "it's not a regular fault that entered the system of NAIA-Terminal 3."

"In fact, there are a lot of angles that were considered by NICA yesterday. But of course I do not want to preempt them. So we'll just wait for the result of their investigations," Bautista said.

"Well, I think some [of the theories considered] are serious. But I really want just them to look at it."

'Haven't we learnt from the past?'

Senators were annoyed by the situation yesterday, asking airport authorities if they even picked up any lesson from the last major mess at NAIA at the start of 2023. The last glitch was also due to a power outage.

"Unfortunately, we are starting to sound like a broken record when we say that the steps being taken to improve our airport and our Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are disappointing," said Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday.

"Definitely, we cannot let the concerned government authorities escape accountability for this."

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the public services committee, for her part said that the disruptive failure again caused grave inconvenience to travelers, hinting that DOTr and airport authorities "had not learned from the earlier fiasco."

Businessman Manny V. Pangilinan, who also chairs Meralco, shared his experience regarding the issue last January when he was on his way to the Philippines from Tokyo. He was three hours into the flight but had to return to Haneda, calling it " hours of useless flying" and a "horrendous" loss to tourism and business.

Additional generators sought

Bautista is now mulling for additional generator systems within NAIA, especially that a lack of airconditioning during the power outage made the ordeal worse health-wise especially for the elderly.

"One of the problems is that there are areas in the airport where the temperature is quite warm because the existing power provided by the generator is not enough to support the whole operations of terminal 3," he said.

"We need to acquire more generators so that we can support the 100% power requirement of our Terminal 3... You know this terminal is a 25-year-old terminal."

The DOTr says that terminal upgrades should really be prioritized by the government after this mishap. It could be remembered that NAIA was tagged as the "worst business class airport in the world" by an international study published last May 2022.

It was likewse ranked as the third "most stressful airport in Asia and Oceania" last November by travel blog Hawaiian Islands.

NAIA-3 was only partially opened last July 22 after being originally scheduled to operate in 2002 due to a legal dispute between the state and Philippine International Air Terminals Co. Inc. over the build-operate-transfer contract.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LABOR DAY

MERALCO

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

POWER INTERRUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power outage hits NAIA-3

Power outage hits NAIA-3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Dozens of flights were canceled while others were delayed due to a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;might&rsquo; reimpose mask mandates

Marcos ‘might’ reimpose mask mandates

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
As the Philippines experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government might consider making the wearing of face masks...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea &ndash; Marcos

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct...
Headlines
fbtw
LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The leader of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines has called on mayors to prioritize routine immunization after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

13 vie to be the first Binibining San Fernando

By Januar Junior Aguja | 16 hours ago
The first edition of Binibining San Fernando revealed 13 candidates during a sashing ceremony held April 29 at Pulchra Resort in the municipality of San Fernando, south of Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
Successful hosting of Toledo City for Miss Philippines Earth 2023

Successful hosting of Toledo City for Miss Philippines Earth 2023

By Vanessa Balbuena | 1 day ago
Despite only two weeks to prepare, the local government of Toledo City, Cebu culminated its first hosting of a national pageant...
Headlines
fbtw

How Pinoy Swiftie lobbied for PH stop of Taylor Swift’s eras tour

By Januar Junior Aguja | 4 days ago
Last March 20, I was scrolling through my Facebook feed when I noticed a post from someone named “Arnold Uy” on the group page “Kulto ni TAYLOR SWIFT.”
Headlines
fbtw

Winners at the 11th Cebu International Film Festival

By Januar Junior Aguja | 6 days ago
The Cebu International Film Festival returned to in-venue ceremonies Monday, April 24, at Cinema 1 of Ayala Malls Central Bloc, albeit in a more low-key affair that saw key members of the organization and jury, participating...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Voltes V: Legacy’ shows off big guns in cinema release

By Januar Junior Aguja | 7 days ago
Three years have passed since the announcement and we finally get to see the Kapuso network’s take on the classic anime by showing it first on the big screen where the first three weeks have been compressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Finding the next GMA Sparkle act from Cebu

Finding the next GMA Sparkle act from Cebu

By Januar Junior Aguja | 9 days ago
Cebu seems to be a hotspot for talent agencies to discover new talent, not only because it’s one of the major cities...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with