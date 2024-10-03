Dondon Hontiveros running for Cebu City vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines -- Former PBA star Dondon Hontiveros on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice mayor of Cebu City.

Hontiveros, known as "The Cebuano Hotshot" during his playing years, is the city's acting vice mayor.

The former cager submitted his COC for next year's midterm elections at the Cebu City Comelec Thursday morning.

Hontiveros previously served as a councilor of the 2nd District of Cebu City.

He was named the acting city vice mayor on May 10 this year, after Rama was slapped with a preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman. Raymond Garcia was named the acting mayor the same day.

Reports, however, said that his running mate, suspended mayor Mike Rama, was found guilty by the Office of the Ombudsman for nepotism and grave misconduct.

He was reportedly meted the penalty of dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government.

Hontiveros won three PBA championships with the San Miguel Beermen and the Alaska Aces.

He also represented the Philippines numerous times in international tournaments.

After retiring from basketball in 2018, the 47-year-old former shooting guard entered politics in 2019, when he ran and won a seat in the Cebu City council.