^

Headlines

Philippines, US to explore ‘trilateral modes of cooperation’ with Japan, Australia

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 1:16pm
Philippines, US to explore âtrilateral modes of cooperationâ with Japan, Australia
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden walk up the West Wing colonnade on their way to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023.
AFP / POOL / Carolyn Kaster

MANILA, Philippines — Amid geopolitical tensions in the region, the decades-old alliance of the Philippines and the United States is now looking to work with other partners that have similar “commitment to international law and mutual respect.”

“They look forward to establishing trilateral modes of cooperation among the Philippines, Japan, and the United States, as well as the Philippines, Australia, and the United States,”  the joint statement of the two countries read. 

The statement comes as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with US President Joe Biden, who reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad alliance commitment.” Marcos Jr. will be in the US until May 4 for an official working visit.

Manila and Washington have also expressed “strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” and welcome efforts of the Quad, a security dialogue between the US, Australia, India and Japan. 

While they did not specify what kind of “cooperation” Manila and Washington will get involved with either Tokyo or Canberra, US-Philippine joint patrols with the two countries have been suggested in the past. 

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez earlier told Reuters that “meetings have already been set” with the US to kickstart joint patrols in the South China Sea, which may also involve Japan and Australia. The three—Washington, Canberra, and Tokyo—have been conducting trilateral naval exercises.

FROM INTERAKSYON: Japan, Australia may conduct South China Sea patrols with U.S., Philippines – ambassador 

In March, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines clarified that “nothing has been decided at this point.” It added, however, that it will continue studying other possibilities to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Australia said it is trying to do more with the Philippines in the area of maritime security.

AUSTRALIA

JAPAN

US-PHILIPPINES RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power outage hits NAIA-3

Power outage hits NAIA-3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Dozens of flights were canceled while others were delayed due to a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;might&rsquo; reimpose mask mandates

Marcos ‘might’ reimpose mask mandates

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As the Philippines experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government might consider making the wearing of face masks...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea &ndash; Marcos

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct...
Headlines
fbtw
LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The leader of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines has called on mayors to prioritize routine immunization after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t be military staging post &ndash; Marcos

Philippines won’t be military staging post – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As he was about to embark on a five-day official visit here, President Marcos made it clear he would not allow the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Help achieve justice, TikTok wisely,' new lawyers told at oath-taking

'Help achieve justice, TikTok wisely,' new lawyers told at oath-taking

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday welcomed nearly 4,000 new lawyers as they took their oath before the Supreme Court en banc, sitting...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Of 159 smuggling raps filed since 2016, only nine have reached court

DOJ: Of 159 smuggling raps filed since 2016, only nine have reached court

2 hours ago
The Department of Justice disclosed Tuesday that it dismissed nearly half of all smuggling complaints filed by the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
4,456 COVID-19 infections recorded in last week of April as cases rise

4,456 COVID-19 infections recorded in last week of April as cases rise

4 hours ago
In a bulletin issued Tuesday, the DOH said an average of 637 cases were recorded from April 24 to 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hails Filipino workers on Labor Day

Marcos hails Filipino workers on Labor Day

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos on Labor Day cited the Filipino workers’ vital contribution to the country’s growing economy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with