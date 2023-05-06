Quezon City hosts public viewing of ‘modern’ King Charles III’s coronation

MANILA, Philippines — People gathered to watch the livestream of Charles III’s coronation in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday in a picnic hosted by the British Embassy in the Philippines.

Eyes are on the United Kingdom as the world watches pageantry that has not been held in nearly seven decades. The embassy said the event “promises to be a day of pageantry and spectacle.”

“It’s a way to welcome His Majesty the King and Queen Camilla to their new roles, the beginning of a new era,” British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils told reporters on Sarurday.

“It’s a wonderful celebration but also a deeply solemn and religious moment for reflection and celebration.”

Beaufils said Charles III’s accession to the crown signals a new chapter with a “modern” monarch bringing emphasis on issues such as climate change and the environment.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city is “honored” to host the event as many citizens of the city are fans of the royal family.

“We wanted it to be accessible, we wanted to show what we stand for, we want to celebrate in a more inclusive fashion,” Beaufils said.

Meanwhile, leaders from around the world traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the ceremony in person.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also met Charles III ahead of the ceremony at the Buckingham Palace last night.

Charles III will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, which features 144 stones such as rubies and sapphires. The crown was made for Charles II in 1661.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.