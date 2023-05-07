Remains of 4 OFWs killed in Taiwan factory fire now home

This photo shows officials from Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Manila Economic and Cultural Office - Taiwan consoling the family of OFWs who died at a fire that engulfed Lian Hwa Foods Corp.’s factory.

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of the four overseas Filipino workers who died in a food factory fire in Taiwan were finally brought home early Sunday morning.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office - Taiwan consoled the family of the four workers who perished from the fire in late April, namely: Renato Larua from Cavite; Nancy Revilla from Marinduque; Aroma Miranda from Tarlac; and Maricris Fernando from La Union.

It was reportedly Fernando’s first day working for Lian Hwa Foods Corp.’s factory along Sihai Road in Taiwan’s Changhua County when the fire broke out. She was initially revived through resuscitation efforts but her condition deteriorated after a few days of confinement, Taiwan News reports.

Four other OFWs were also injured after the fire but have since been in good condition.

“Their remains have been endorsed to the four regional offices of OWWA on their way back to their home provinces,” the Department of Migrant Workers-attached agency said Sunday.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello III earlier said in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ “TeleRadyo” on April 27 said the Philippines is providing families of those who died P200,000 worth of death assistance package and P20,000 to cover burial expenses. Those with children back home will also receive educational assistance from the government.

All of the employees are covered by an insurance policy with their employers.

Bello said food factory Lian Hwa also provided injured employees with medical assistance, while the Taiwanese government provided families of those who died with 100,000 new Taiwan dollars (around P180,910). — Kaycee Valmonte with a report from Pang-masa / Gemma Garcia