Marcos to meet with UK PM Sunak on sidelines of Charles III's coronation

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he will speak with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Marcos said he will meet with Sunak to talk about the partnership between the Philippines and the UK, possible trade agreements, and the Filipino healthcare workers.

“In general, we will maintain the same relationship. It has been a relationship very advantageous to all parties involved so I think we will stay the course and continue to deal with each other in very similar way that we have done before,” he said in a briefing Friday morning (Manila time)

The president said the meeting with Sunak will not be a sit-down, but a “very casual” talk.

“Maybe, we can talk while waiting for the actual ceremony of King Charles. It has to be very casual because everyone has to follow the very heavy schedule of the coronation,” Marcos said.

Marcos is set to fly to the UK Friday morning from Washington DC, where he met with US President Joe Biden and other senior government officials to bolster their ties.

Marcos will land at Gatwick Airport—UK’s second busiest airport by total passenger traffic—to see the airport’s operations and learn from its best practices.

They will also attend King Charles III’s reception for overseas representatives Friday.

Following the UK trip, Marcos will head to Indonesia for the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.