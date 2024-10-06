^

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 6

PhilstarLIVE
October 6, 2024 | 9:06am
First House Representative aspirants file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections-National Capitol Region Office in San Juan City on Oct. 1, 2024,
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

LIVE updates feed will load below.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
PNP submits list of poll hot spots to Comelec

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has submitted to the Commission on Elections a list of potential election hot spots in the 2025 midterm elections.
De Lima to Roque: Face arrest order if you have nothing to hide, like I did

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque should comply with his arrest order if he genuinely has nothing to hide from...
Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo seeks Pampanga reelection for 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
Incumbent Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is vying for reelection in Congress, filing her certificate of...
So far, 70 senatorial, 73 party-list aspirants

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Seventy aspirants for senatorial posts and 73 organizations and political groups have so far officially registered to take...
Angeles named Asia&rsquo;s best emerging culinary destination

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Angeles City in Pampanga, the birthplace of Filipino favorite sisig, was recognized as “Asia’s best emerging culinary...
Cavite Gov. Remulla to take over DILG?

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla is reportedly in talks to replace outgoing Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.
DA: Expect lower rice prices this month

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said rice prices are expected to lower later this month, following the sharp slowdown...
Gibo working with Jinggoy to amend espionage law

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Amid concerns over possible spying activities in the country by Chinese nationals disguised as Filipinos, Defense Secretary...
Marcos transfers Film Academy from DepEd to DTI

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has issued an order placing the Film Academy of the Philippines under the Department of Trade and Industry...
