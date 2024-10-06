U.S. deploys transport planes to assist in ‘Julian’ relief ops

KC-130J Hercules of the U.S III Marine Expeditionary Force at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has deployed personnel and aircraft to the Philippines to support relief efforts in Batanes following the devastation caused by Typhoon Julian (Krathon).

The Philippine Air Force announced that two KC-130J Hercules transport planes from the U.S. III Marine Expeditionary Force arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Saturday afternoon, October 5, delivering personnel and equipment.

“These aircraft, which departed from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, will assist in the ongoing relief efforts in the province of Batanes, which was severely affected by Typhoon Julian,” the Philippine Airforce said.

According to a report by the Philippine News Agency, the following supplies have been distributed to assist affected communities, with the help of U.S. transport planes:

1,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

1,000 shelter repair kits from the Office of Civil Defense.

2,500 graded tarpaulin sheets from the International Organization for Migration.

1,000 kitchen sets from the IOM kitchen sets

In a separate statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said relief operations in Batanes will continue with the assistance of the Joint US Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG).

The JUSMAG team coordinated with representatives from the US Agency for International Development along with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for the rapid distribution of the supplies to the affected communities, according to the AFP.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday, October 6, the agency recorded five deaths with 317,671 individuals affected. — Ian Laqui