On Labor Day, Marcos says government working to provide better opportunities

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 10:36am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 121st Labor Day celebration at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on April 30, 2023.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — The government is working to address the concerns of Filipino workers and provide them with opportunities that will improve their lives, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Monday.

In his first Labor Day message, Marcos lauded Filipino workers for their "unwavering service and sacrifice in their respective fields, and also for their significant contribution in our country’s development."

"Rest assured that this administration is working conscientiously to provide opportunities that will uplift the living and social conditions of our workers and their families," he said.

The chief executive also asked the private sector to help the government in ensuring the sustainability of jobs, securing the livelihood of workers, and maintaining the productivity of the economy.

"If we all unite and work together with renewed hope, vigor and enthusiasm in our respective fields, industries, and endeavors, I am certain that we can usher in a more equitable and prosperous future for all," Marcos said.

RELATED: Estrada: Wage increase must balance needs of workers, employers

Marcos, who is currently in the United States for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, did not announce a wage hike on the eve of Labor Day. Several wage increase petitions had been filed with regional wage boards, including in Calabarzon, where workers are calling for a P750 minimum wage across the region.

The president assured workers of assistance, including access to the government’s skills development and socialized housing programs.

Labor groups such as the Kilusang Mayo Uno have been calling for urgent and significant wage increases and respect for their rights, including their right to organize unions, not for band-aid solutions such as relief assistance and job fairs.

Mental health, safe working spaces

Vice President Sara Duterte said the administration stands in solidarity with workers, advocates for better labor conditions, promotes better training, and seeks ways to improve the employability of the Filipino workforce.

"I enjoin everyone to advocate a work culture that values mental health and well-being along with better wages, safer and healthier working spaces, gender-responsive policies, creative strategies that support working mothers, single parents, and working students, better career growth opportunities, and personal work fulfillment for all Filipinos," Duterte said.

Duterte, who also heads the Department of Education, said the agency will strive to create a strong foundation that will help learners be ready for the future.

Labor leaders and groups have been demonized, harassed and attacked since 2016, when President Rodrigo Duterte was elected into office partly on a platform to end labor contractualization. The promise to end contractual labor ended with Duterte's veto in 2019 of the Security of Tenure bill.

