"#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 5:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
"#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately
MANILA, Philippines — Amid the issue surrounding the interview of her friend Toni Gonzaga with Bongbong Marcos, Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez expressed her stand about it.



In her Twitter account, the “Pinoy Big Brother” host revealed that she has been receiving messages on why she is silent about the issue. 





“Many of you have you been tagging me. My stand has always, ever since, been very public: #NeverForget and #NeverAgain. I might have even seen some of you out at the rallies. I've gotten messages asking, 'Bakit tahimik ka sa issue?'” Bianca said. 



Bianca said that she reached out to Toni privately about the issue rather than call her out publicly. 






“As a friend, I choose to reach out privately and dialogue respectfully, instead of ‘call out’ publicly. Because for me, that is what a true friend would do," she said. 



“Even family and friends can have different views. My friends know that my stand has always been #MarcosNotAHero, and I will continue to be vocal and share my stand," Bianca added.



Social media users called out Toni Gonzaga after her interview with the son of the late dictator on her YouTube channel. 



Toni was trending on Twitter the whole week after she released her interview with Bongbong with the title "The Greatest Lesson Bongbong Marco Learned From His Father.”



RELATED: Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

