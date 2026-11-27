Katana wins 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4

MANILA, Philippines — Katana was crowned the fourth season winner of reality competition series "Drag Philippines" to become the Philippines' next drag superstar.

The queen hailing from Isabela defeated Maureen Biology in an energetic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown of "Dungka" by SB19.

Apart from the title, Katana will receive a one-year supply of cosmetics from Anastasia Beverly Hills and a P1 million cash prize.

Earlier in the series finale, Katana defeated Manza in a close first lip sync battle of Marina Summers' "Walang Kaba" while Maureen Biology beat Valeria in an equally close lip sync battle of "Halika Na" by Maxie, who is Katana's predecessor.

Katana now joins the roster of "Drag Race Philippines" winners that includes Maxie, Captivating Katkat, and Precious Paula Nicole.

"Kailangan ng [drag community] someone to look up [to] na kahit iba drag styles nila, gusto ko pag may nagtanong sa kanila 'Bakit ganyan style mo?' ang sasabihin nila, 'Bakit si Katana? Nilaban niya kait ganyan'," said the new winner during a finale chat with host and main judge Paolo Ballesteros.

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The host praised Katana's uniqueness and later learned that Katana, despite her tough exterior, really opened herself to her fellow competitors.

The Miss Congeniality award was awarded by the contestants to the late Misua, who passed away in the middle of filming. The 27-year-old Cagayan de Oro-based queen passed away in her sleep last April 2.

Receiving the honor on her behalf was Season 2's Miss Congeniality winner Hana Beshie, Misua's drag sister from the Haus of LaFeya, who appeared on stage with a misua-inspired container and held up Misua's yellow dragon from earlier in the season.

Katana started the season hot by winning the first badge of the season with Manza. She later won a second badge following the Rusical episode of "The Gayest Shokla" and "Dalagang Bukid" runway.

The new winner was never in danger of elimination until the eighth episode for the "Drag Dynasty" makeover challenge, finishing in the bottom half but not needing to lip sync for her life.

Maureen was the only other queen this season to score multiple badges with three, making it a tough finale for Mama Pao to decide the winner, ultimately going with the 24-year-old Katana.

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