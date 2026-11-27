The feast must go on: Can your stomach keep up?

MANILA, Philippines — December in the Philippines is a marathon of celebrations, from office Christmas parties and family reunions to Noche Buena spreads and spontaneous food trips with friends.

With lechon on the table, coffee fueling late-night kwentuhan and desserts too tempting to resist, it’s the season to indulge—but all that feasting can leave your stomach struggling to keep up.

After all, the goal is to have fun to the max, not spend the festivities nursing an unhappy tummy. Symptoms like sinisikmura (heartburn), pag-utot (flatulence) and kabag (bloating) can put a damper on the celebrations.

Understanding what triggers hyperacidity and gassiness, and knowing how to manage the discomfort, can help keep these unwelcome guests from stealing the spotlight.

When the holiday feast fights back: What’s stirring in your stomach?

The holidays bring overflowing tables and tempting second helpings, but overindulging can leave your digestive system working harder than usual.

According to Otsuka Health, Hyperacidity is commonly used to describe excess stomach acid or acid-related discomfort, which may cause a burning sensation in the upper abdomen.

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, acid reflux occurs when stomach contents flow back into the esophagus, potentially causing heartburn—a burning sensation in the chest that may extend toward the throat.

Although the terms are often used interchangeably in everyday conversation, they are not medically identical.

From sinisikmura to pag-utot and kabag, digestive discomfort can quickly steal the spotlight. These symptoms can have different causes, but certain holiday indulgences and eating habits may aggravate them.

Here are some common culprits to watch out for:

Going back for seconds (and thirds): Large meals can leave your stomach overly full, increasing pressure that may trigger acid reflux. Your appetite may say sige pa, but your stomach might have other plans.

Rich holiday favorites: Lechon, creamy pasta, and fried dishes may trigger symptoms in some people. High-fat meals, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, can slow stomach emptying and contribute to reflux, making that food coma a little less festive.

Coffee, chocolate and festive drinks: Your holiday pick-me-ups and sweet treats may not always agree with your stomach. These can aggravate heartburn or reflux in some people, so pay attention to your personal triggers.

Late-night feasting: When Noche Buena stretches into the wee hours, heading straight to bed may seem tempting. However, lying down too soon after eating can make it easier for stomach contents to flow back into the esophagus, causing the symptoms of heartburn.

Eating in a hurry: Between catching up with relatives and making room for another round of pancit, it's easy to wolf down your food. Eating too quickly can cause you to swallow more air, contributing to gas, burping, and bloating.

Of course, these triggers don't affect everyone the same way. Recognizing what your stomach can tolerate, enjoying your favorites in moderation, and savoring each bite can help keep stomach troubles at bay, leaving you free to have maximum fun in every festive moment.

Don't let your tummy turn into 'The Grinch'

Holiday feasting should leave you with a full heart, not an unhappy stomach. Enjoy smaller portions, eat slowly, take note of foods and drinks that trigger your symptoms, and avoid lying down immediately after a meal. When hyperacidity and gassiness strike, however, you don't have to bear it.

Aluminum Hydroxide + Magnesium Hydroxide + Simethicone (Maalox Plus) offers 7-in-1 symptom relief for heartburn, nausea and vomiting, excessive burping and flatulence, upper belly pain or abdominal discomfort, bloating, decreased appetite and diarrhea.

The chew tabs work in as fast as 40 seconds, while the suspension bottle works in as fast as 60 seconds, offering convenient options when digestive discomfort threatens to interrupt the festivities.

December is for holiday favorites, hearty laughter, and memories that last long after the decorations come down.

So, this Christmas, savor your favorite festive dishes, share laughs with family and friends and make the most of every gathering. Know which foods may trigger discomfort, eat mindfully and be prepared so you can enjoy every joyful moment.

Kaya pag sumakit ang sikmura sa dami ng kinain na handa, Aluminum Hydroxide + Magnesium Hydroxide + Simethicone (Maalox Plus) can help keep the holiday fun going—para fun to the max ang bawat salu-salo!

IF SYMPTOMS PERSIST, CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.

ASC Ref No.: ASC Ref No. S0041P111226M



MAT-PH-2601480 / Ver 1.0 / DA 11-2026 / DM 11-2026

Opella Healthcare Philippines Inc.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Opella Pharma. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.