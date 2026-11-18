OPM heavyweights react to BINI and SB19’s Grammy nominations

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab (Mr. C, left) and OPM icon Jim Paredes share their thoughts on BINI and SB19’s nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The P-pop groups earned nominations in the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for their songs Unang Kilig and Visa, respectively.

The Grammy buzz is giving Pinoy pride a whole new soundtrack. With BINI and SB19’s nominations in the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 2027 Grammys, P-pop is not just knocking on the international music industry’s door, it is already securing a backstage pass.

Living up to the titles of their songs which earned them the much-coveted Grammy nods, Unang Kilig (BINI) and Visa (SB19), they are making Pinoys giddy (kilig) with excitement and granting P-pop a visa to global stardom. Bravo, BINI and SB19. You have shown that P-pop is not just a moment, it’s a movement.

With BINI and SB19 making Grammy waves, I turned to National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab (a.k.a. Mr. C) and OPM icon Jim Paredes for their take on this milestone for P-pop. Après tout, who better to weigh in on Grammy aspirations than two music heavyweights who are Grammy material themselves?

Here’s my chat with Mr. C and Jim:

What do you think are the chances of BINI and SB19 bringing home the Philippines’ very first Grammy?

Mr. C: “I am as excited as everyone I know in the industry. However, I have no idea about how the voting members of Grammys will vote, but we have definitely strong Pinoy contenders. And if our winning streak continues, we would be celebrating either BINI’s or SB19’s triumph.

“Their having appeared in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (BINI) and Lollapalooza (SB19) may have boosted their presence in the US stage where voting members of the Grammys may have had the chance to see them perform live. If either BINI or SB19 wins, it will be a cause for celebrating an international recognition for our recording artists — rewarding them for their hard work and innate talent.”

Jim: “I have doubts whether any non-US talent can win any significant awards in the Grammys. The Asian Pop category was an afterthought. That is why BTS withdrew from the Grammys. Personally, I have not liked most of the songs that have won for many years now. Most are forgettable. It goes as well for a majority of Western pop songs.”

What gives BINI and SB19 an edge over other Asian pop groups?

Jim: “BINI and SB19’s edge over other Asian talents is the Filipinos’ ability to express in English with a passable American accent and our superior capacity to sing really well.”

What can you say about the criticism of some industry insiders that the new Asian Pop category at the Grammys limits recognition of Asian artists and boxes them out of major categories?

Mr. C: “It is for the Grammys organization to decide what they want to do. Eventually, this foot in the door may pave the way to a grand Asian entrance. Matakot na sila. They have awarded Asian-American classical artists so this category is worth checking out as this is purely Asian-produced with Asian recording artists.”

Gladys Reyes celebrates her reputation for playing villainous characters with the release of her song Primera Kontrabida under ABS-CBN Music and StarPop.

Gladys’ La Vida Kontrabida

Gladys Reyes is the exact opposite of the wicked characters that she portrays. On screen, Gladys is good at being bad. Off screen, she has no mean bone in her body. To celebrate her being the undisputed “Evil Queen” of Pinoy cinema, she released a song Primera Kontrabida (ABS-CBN Music & StarPop). The catchy tune is LSS-worthy. Viva la vida Kontrabida.

Here’s my chat with Gladys:

Which role cemented your status as the Primera Kontrabida?

Gladys: “Definitely as ‘Clara.’ ‘Mara Clara’ ran for five years. To this day a lot of people still call me Clara.”

Did you create your song to celebrate the villainess in you or to remind the industry that the kontrabida can be the star of her own story?

Gladys: “It was actually the people who tagged me as ‘Primera Kontrabida’ whenever they introduce me in TV guestings, etc. and I just love that people love to hate me on TV when I portray a villain role but they actually love me in person seeing the real me on my social media accounts.”

After years of making audiences hate your characters, does it feel liberating to give them a song they can sing along to?

Gladys: “It is indeed liberating to share the message of the song and my talent in singing. My song serves as real talk to real-life villains in our lives.”

Photos from Instagram VMX actresses (from left) Denise Esteban, Rhian Rivera and Alecca Adarna.

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