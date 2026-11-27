'Harry Potter' Festival of Lights lands in Ayala Triangle Gardens

The "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Festival of Lights" in Ayala Triangle Gardens

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas in Metro Manila will be more magical this year as the "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Festival of Lights" descends upon the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

The green space located in the heart of Makati's central business district has long hosted an array of Christmas lights and decorations during the Yuletide season.

For 2026, the gardens will serve as the home for lights and installations inspired by the upcoming HBO Max show based on the popular books of the same name.

Throughout the area are zones dedicated to four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin — where guests can participated in craft-themed activities.

The red Gryffindor area is for creating ball charms with different materials while in the blue Ravenclaw spot, where the Instituto Cervantes outdoor library is now a giant book, visitors can ask calligraphers to help pen personal Christmas letters.

Wizards and witches of all ages can obtain temporary stickers at the yellow Hufflepuff zone with the giant stump, and then move to the green Slytherin area with the giant snake to create dangling or wearable charms.

During the evenings until January 6, 2027, a projection show set to music, lights, and motion inspired by "Harry Potter" will be displayed on the canopy connecting Tower One and Exchange Plaza.

Near this area is a giant Christmas tree bearing the logos of Hogwarts, the school's houses, and everything else associated with The Boy Who Lived.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Festival of Lights" opened to the public on November 26, the same day Christmas decorations lit up Ayala Avenue which is also a longtime holiday tradition in Metro Manila.

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