Palawan Group and AltPayNet form strategic fintech partnership

From left: Missy Baldemor, head of Palawan for business, and Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer, both of the Palawan Group of Companies, with Don Vacal, president and CEO, and Majorie F. Labindao, chief technology and information officer, both of AltPayNet, after formalizing a partnership to strengthen international remittance services.

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas remittances continue to play a vital role in supporting millions of Filipino families, helping cover everyday expenses, education, healthcare, housing and other essential needs.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), total personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached US$39.62 billion in 2025, underscoring the important role these inflows play in supporting households and the Philippine economy. As families continue to rely on financial support from loved ones working abroad, accessible and dependable remittance services remain essential.

To help address this need, the Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) has partnered with AltPayNet to strengthen access to international remittance infrastructure services (remittance rail) worldwide. Under this partnership, beneficiaries can conveniently receive funds digitally through PalawanPay or over the counter at more than 3,800 Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP) branches nationwide, giving customers the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their needs.

Photo Release The Palawan Group of Companies and AltPayNet formalized their partnership through the signing of a partnership agreement, marking the beginning of their collaboration.

The collaboration also expands Palawan Group's growing ecosystem of financial services by providing customers with more convenient ways to receive remittances through both its nationwide branch network and digital platforms. Through its bricktech approach, combining the accessibility of physical branches with the convenience of PalawanPay, the company continues to make essential financial services more accessible to Filipinos wherever they may be.

"We have always believed that every partnership should create greater value, not only for the organizations involved, but more importantly, for the people we serve. Through our partnership with AltPayNet, we are expanding our ability to connect more Filipinos to the support of their loved ones overseas. Whether they are receiving money through PalawanPay or claiming it at any Palawan Express Pera Padala branch nationwide, our goal remains the same: to make remittance services more accessible, more convenient, and more reliable for every Filipino," shared Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer of the Palawan Group of Companies.

Castro-Sabado added that every remittance carries a story beyond the transaction itself. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of overseas Filipinos to provide better opportunities for their families. By making these funds easier to receive, the partnership helps ensure that financial support reaches loved ones safely, efficiently, and when they need it most.

Sharing the same commitment, DonVacal, President and CEO of AltPayNet, emphasized the importance of expanding access to reliable remittance infrastructure serving overseas Filipinos and the families who depend on them.

Don further reiterated that every remittance represents the hard work and sacrifices of Filipinos striving to provide a better life for their families. Through our partnership with the Palawan Group, we are expanding our reach through one of the country's most trusted financial networks, allowing more beneficiaries to receive their funds quickly, conveniently, and securely. Together, we share a common purpose of making financial services more accessible while helping overseas Filipinos stay connected with the people who matter most."

Photo Release Representatives from the Palawan Group of Companies and AltPayNet present the signed agreement that expands access to international remittance services for Filipinos nationwide.

Supporting the rollout of the partnership is Palawan for Business, led by Missy Baldemor, Head of Palawan for Business, which will work closely with AltPayNet to facilitate the seamless implementation of international remittance services across Palawan's nationwide network.

By combining AltPayNet's international remittance capabilities with Palawan's extensive physical and digital infrastructure, the collaboration provides more Filipino families with convenient and reliable ways to receive funds, whether through the PalawanPay app or at any Palawan Express Pera Padala branch nationwide.

Photo Release The Palawan Group of Companies and AltPayNet teams during the MOA signing event, united by a shared commitment to delivering meaningful financial solutions for Filipinos.

As overseas Filipinos continue to support their families from around the world, partnerships like this help ensure that financial assistance reaches loved ones quickly, safely, and conveniently. By combining AltPayNet's international remittance network and expertise with Palawan Group's trusted nationwide network and digital capabilities, both organizations are helping make cross-border remittances more accessible, bringing Filipino families closer, one remittance at a time.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.