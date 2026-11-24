Globe's NCS venture aims to boost tech growth play

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. said it is strengthening its position in the Philippines’ expanding digital economy, building new growth opportunities in enterprise technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital transformation beyond its traditional telecommunications business.

The move comes as businesses and governments across Southeast Asia accelerate investments in digital infrastructure, automation, cybersecurity and AI-powered services, creating growing demand for sophisticated enterprise technology solutions.

The Philippines is also laying the groundwork for this expansion through policies such as the Internet Transactions Act (Republic Act No. 11967) and the E-Governance Act (Republic Act No. 12254), which promote digital commerce, consumer protection and the digitalization of government services.

Globe said it is positioning itself to capture a share of this emerging market through NCS Philippines, a joint venture with NCS, a member of the Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) Group and a leading regional IT services provider.

The venture combines NCS’s regional technology capabilities with the more than 20 years of Philippine market experience of Yondu, Globe’s technology subsidiary, creating a stronger platform to serve corporations and government institutions undertaking large-scale digital transformation.

NCS specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex enterprise technology systems, extending Globe’s business exposure beyond traditional connectivity services into higher-value IT solutions.

Its operations are organized around two complementary portfolios: Core IT Services, which covers enterprise applications, systems integration, cloud migration, infrastructure management and cybersecurity; and NEXT Digital Solutions, which focuses on emerging technologies such as AI, predictive analytics, robotic process automation, smart-city applications, 5G enterprise networks and edge computing.

The Core IT Services portfolio addresses continuing business requirements for secure and reliable digital infrastructure, particularly in critical sectors such as banking, healthcare and government, where data protection and operational efficiency are essential.

Meanwhile, NEXT Digital Solutions positions the venture in faster-emerging technology markets, helping organizations deploy AI and automation to improve productivity, optimize operations and develop new digital capabilities.

The opportunity is particularly relevant in the Philippines, where Digital In Asia has reported that 92% of organizations have adopted some form of AI, although 65% remain in the pilot stage. The transition from experimentation to full-scale commercial deployment presents a significant opportunity for technology providers with the expertise to implement these solutions.

The joint venture, with an indicated enterprise baseline valuation of approximately P1.87 billion, gives Globe a strategic foothold in this expanding market while combining the resources and expertise of two established technology players.

NCS holds a 51% majority stake, bringing the capabilities of a regional organization with approximately 14,000 technology professionals across 56 technology disciplines. Globe retains 49% ownership, contributing its local market presence and integrating Yondu’s established Philippine operations into the venture.

For Globe, the arrangement offers a capital-efficient route to expand its enterprise technology exposure without independently shouldering the entire investment and operating requirements of building a regional IT services business. It also provides access to NCS’s established workforce, expertise and regional network.

Through its 49% equity participation, Globe retains meaningful exposure to the venture’s potential future earnings and long-term value creation, while leveraging its partner’s resources to pursue opportunities in higher-value technology services.

The expansion complements Globe’s established telecommunications business, which remains an important source of recurring revenues and cash generation supporting its operations, investments and shareholder distributions.

Together, the two businesses provide complementary investment drivers: an established telecommunications operation with an earnings and dividend track record, and an expanding enterprise technology platform with exposure to the growing markets for AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

For investors, the NCS Philippines partnership represents a strategic broadening of Globe’s business portfolio and a disciplined approach to capturing opportunities in the digital economy. As the venture develops its client base and converts growing technology demand into sustainable earnings, it could strengthen Globe’s longer-term growth prospects and enhance its overall investment proposition.

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