Make Christmas delicious for the one who makes it happen

Through Make Christmas Delicious campaign, foodpanda becomes part of the host's Christmas toolkit, offering a convenient way to get food and other essentials for the handaan while easing some of the work that goes into hosting.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas has a way of filling the house—and the calendar—very quickly. Between planning the menu, watching the budget, preparing the food, and accommodating last-minute guests, there's always someone making sure everything is ready for everyone: the punong-abala.

This holiday season, foodpanda is celebrating the punong-abala through its Make Christmas Delicious campaign, recognizing the people who bring every gathering together and reminding them that they deserve to enjoy the festivities, too.

Making room for the host, too

For many Filipinos, the handaan is an essential part of Christmas. From familiar family favorites to everyone's must-have dishes, food plays a big role in bringing people together. But preparing for the celebration can take time and effort, especially when there's a long list of things to take care of.

Through Make Christmas Delicious, foodpanda becomes part of the host's Christmas toolkit, offering a convenient way to get food and other essentials for the handaan while easing some of the work that goes into hosting.

“Christmas is one of the most anticipated celebrations for Filipinos, but for the people who take on the responsibility of bringing everyone together, it can also mean hours of preparation and making sure everyone is taken care of,” Patricia Jacinto, Growth and Marketing director at foodpanda Philippines,” said.

“Through Make Christmas Delicious, we want our home hosts to feel seen and appreciated, and give them more opportunities to enjoy the celebration, too. Whether it's having groceries delivered or ordering food for the handaan, foodpanda is here to lend a hand so the host can finally take their seat at the table,” Jacinto added.

A little more room for something delicious

To make hosting a little easier, foodpanda is also offering customers P125 off on eligible orders using the code PASKONA, valid with varying minimum spends from selected restaurants.

It is a simple way to add something more to the spread—whether that means another family favorite, an extra dish for unexpected guests, or the food the host would rather order than spend more time preparing.

The goal isn't to take the punong-abala out of the preparations, but to make sure they don't miss out on the celebration. After all, the person making sure everyone has a place at the table deserves one, too.

Adding a sweet touch to the gathering, Red Ribbon Bakeshop supported the program by sharing its well-loved Chocolate Dedication Cakes with the participants of the event. The cake also serves as the inspiration for Red Ribbon’s upcoming Holiday Chocolate Dedication Cake.

Hassle-free holiday hauls from S&R

For hosts and busy households alike, stocking up on Christmas groceries can also be stressful amidst the holiday rush.

That is why foodpanda Philippines has expanded its grocery catalog with the addition of S&R Membership Shopping, bringing the warehouse retailer’s curated selection of imported goods and household favorites directly to customers’ doorsteps.

Through the foodpanda app, any shopper can now order S&R’s sought-after house brand, Member’s Value—from premium meats, cheeses, and pantry ingredients to laundry detergents and paper products—alongside hard-to-find international snacks, beverages and party platters—all without needing a physical membership card or prior enrollment.

While non-members will see a nominal surcharge fee on their orders, the platform offers an accessible, zero-friction trial of S&R’s premium product lineup, serving as an easy preview for shoppers before renewing or securing their regular membership in-store.

The rollout arrives just in time for peak holiday planning, providing Filipino households with convenient options for their weekly pantry restocks to Noche Buena preparations.

To mark the launch, first-time S&R buyers on foodpanda can enjoy P500 off with a minimum spend of P2,500 using the code S&RFP500, while returning shoppers can save P300 on orders of P2,500 or more using the code S&RMORE, redeemable up to two times under the “Shops” tab nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release from foodpanda is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.