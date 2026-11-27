Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina fulfills dream of meeting Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina, the daughter of actor and TV host Jhong Hilario, finally met her idol, tennis star Alex Eala, fulfilling one of her childhood dreams.

The young girl could hardly contain her excitement after meeting and hugging the Filipina tennis sensation, whom she had long admired.

Their encounter went beyond a photo opportunity, as Sarina also had the chance to spend time with Alex, have her magazine autographed, and play tennis with the athlete.

In a Facebook post, Sarina shared photos and videos documenting their meeting, including a clip in which she expressed her excitement while Alex could be seen in the background.

“Guys, I’m so happy. I saw Ate Alex,” she said.

“I’m a little shy because I didn’t know I was gonna see her. So, awww,” she added.

Sarina also recalled being overwhelmed when she first saw the tennis star, admitting that she initially froze in disbelief.

“When I saw her, I got so shocked. But, you know, I froze,” she said.

She even thought that the person in front of her was not the real Alex.

“But, you know, guys, I thought it was a fake Alex. But it’s a real one. And I’m so happy I finally got to hug her,” Sarina added.

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