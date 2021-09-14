Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users called out Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga after her interview with politician Bongbong Marcos on her YouTube channel.

Toni was trending on Twitter earlier today after she released her interview with Bongbong with the title "The Greatest Lesson Bongbong Marco Learned From His Father.”

Human rights activist Francis Baraan said on her Twitter account that Toni’s interview added insult to past human rights victims.

“Toni Gonzaga interviewing Bongbong, too, to talk about ’the greatest lesson’ he learned from his late kleptocrat dictator, hindi-bayani father isn't about being neutral. This ‘talk’ is about adding insult to past human rights injuries. Use your platform wisely naman sana, Toni,” he said.

Author and Kapamilya screen writer Jerry Gracio said that he was saddened by Toni’s interview. He also said that Toni should be reminded that Marcos was the first to close her home media network, ABS-CBN.

“Pagnanakaw, tortyur, pagpatay, pagyurak sa karapatang pantao at sa malayang pamamahayag. Hindi maaaring maging neutral sa laban ng kasamaan at kabutihan sa ngalan ng pagiging "patas" dahil hindi patas ang mga bagay. Bilang Kapamilya, nakakalungkot ito,” he said.

“Dapat ipaalala kay Toni Gonzaga na si Marcos ang unang nagpasara sa ABS-CBN. At sa gitna ng laban ng mga Kapamilyang Filipino sa sakit, sa korapsyon, sa kamatayan, ang pag-interview sa anak ng diktador ay tacit na endorsement ng values na kinakatawan ng pamilya ito,” he added in another tweet.

Another Kapamilya screenwriter, Hyro Aguinaldo, said that Toni didn’t understand her responsibility of having lots of followers.

“Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan natin, hindi pa rin talaga naiintindihan ni Toni Gonzaga yung responsibility niya bilang artist na may malaking following. Knowing the sincerity of her efforts for ABS-CBN’s workers last year, ito yung hindi ko maintindihan - what’s not clicking, Toni?” he said.

“Ma, ano ‘to? Pinasara ng mga Marcos ang ABS-CBN nung Martial Law. Ang maging neutral sa panahon ngayon ay hayagang pagkampi sa mga oppressors. We are in this crucial period: let us not allow our shallow perceptions of fairness overshadow our demands for truth and justice,” he added in another tweet.

