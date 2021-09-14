




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 1:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview
Toni Gonzaga interviewing Bongbong Marcos
Screengrab from Toni Gonzaga YouTube channel
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users called out Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga after her interview with politician Bongbong Marcos on her YouTube channel. 



Toni was trending on Twitter earlier today after she released her interview with Bongbong with the title "The Greatest Lesson Bongbong Marco Learned From His Father.”





Human rights activist Francis Baraan said on her Twitter account that Toni’s interview added insult to past human rights victims. 



“Toni Gonzaga interviewing Bongbong, too, to talk about ’the greatest lesson’ he learned from his late kleptocrat dictator, hindi-bayani father isn't about being neutral. This ‘talk’ is about adding insult to past human rights injuries. Use your platform wisely naman sana, Toni,” he said. 



 






 



Author and Kapamilya screen writer Jerry Gracio said that he was saddened by Toni’s interview. He also said that Toni should be reminded that Marcos was the first to close her home media network, ABS-CBN. 



“Pagnanakaw, tortyur, pagpatay, pagyurak sa karapatang pantao at sa malayang pamamahayag. Hindi maaaring maging neutral sa laban ng kasamaan at kabutihan sa ngalan ng pagiging "patas" dahil hindi patas ang mga bagay. Bilang Kapamilya, nakakalungkot ito,” he said. 



“Dapat ipaalala kay Toni Gonzaga na si Marcos ang unang nagpasara sa ABS-CBN. At sa gitna ng laban ng mga Kapamilyang Filipino sa sakit, sa korapsyon, sa kamatayan, ang pag-interview sa anak ng diktador ay tacit na endorsement ng values na kinakatawan ng pamilya ito,” he added in another tweet. 



 






 



Another Kapamilya screenwriter, Hyro Aguinaldo, said that Toni didn’t understand her responsibility of having lots of followers. 



“Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan natin, hindi pa rin talaga naiintindihan ni Toni Gonzaga yung responsibility niya bilang artist na may malaking following. Knowing the sincerity of her efforts for ABS-CBN’s workers last year, ito yung hindi ko maintindihan - what’s not clicking, Toni?” he said. 



 






 



“Ma, ano ‘to? Pinasara ng mga Marcos ang ABS-CBN nung Martial Law. Ang maging neutral sa panahon ngayon ay hayagang pagkampi sa mga oppressors. We are in this crucial period: let us not allow our shallow perceptions of fairness overshadow our demands for truth and justice,” he added in another tweet. 



 








 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TONI GONZAGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes didn't react on ex-partner Paolo Contis' statement and instead focused on her business. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino actor Dennis Trillo earned praises from Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo and Oscar-winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo lead MTV VMAs 2021 winners, highlights


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo makes a strong debut at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) today, bagging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Happy 40th, MTV': VMAs 2021 winners, highlights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Happy 40th, MTV': VMAs 2021 winners, highlights


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 VMAs -- a show known more for ostentatious performances, made-for-Twitter moments and wild costumes than the actual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raymund Isaac: A jolly, funny ray of sunshine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raymund Isaac: A jolly, funny ray of sunshine


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Last Sept. 3 (Sept. 4, Manila time), social media was abuzz with news of the passing of celebrity photographer Raymund Isaac...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty jumpstarts acting career in GMA as Miss Bridgette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty jumpstarts acting career in GMA as Miss Bridgette


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beauty Gonzalez will officially commence her acting career in GMA via Stories from the Heart: Loving Miss Bridgette, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beks Battalion makes first film after conquering YouTube
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beks Battalion makes first film after conquering YouTube


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The hip-hop group, Ex Battalion, undoubtedly gave rise to the name of the viral YouTube vloggers, Beks Battalion, formed by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Arcilla 1st Pinoy to win Best Actor at 78th Venice Film Festival for 'OTJ: The Missing 8'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Arcilla 1st Pinoy to win Best Actor at 78th Venice Film Festival for 'OTJ: The Missing 8'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
John Arcilla can now kiss his own Volpi Cup as he is the first Filipino actor to have won the prestigious award for Best Actor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with