Caltex with Techron unlocks cleaner engines and farther journeys

MANILA, Philippines — Every driver knows the effortless satisfaction of an engine operating at its best—smooth, responsive and maximizing every drop of fuel in the tank.

But as distance accumulates, subtle yet inevitable changes in how a vehicle feels behind the wheel can start to show up like slight lags during acceleration or losing momentum on steep inclines.

While many attribute these shifts to normal wear and tear, more often than not, an invisible culprit is at work. Carbon deposits may build up on critical engine components such as fuel injectors that can restrict optimal fuel flow, affect combustion, and alter engine performance.

This is what Caltex intends to resolve with its Techron® technology.

Techron is a cleaning additive that not only cleans up but helps prevent the formation of harmful deposits in the intake system while also reducing internal friction, allowing the engine to function at its best. Borescope testing demonstrates that vehicles using Caltex fuels with Techron exhibit cleaner engine components compared to vehicles using non Techron fuels.

A clean engine has the ability to transform the driving experience.

With every full tank of Caltex with Techron, drivers can get up to 30km more vs regular fuel per full tank which can add real value to your daily or weekly routines. It can be as simple as skipping a fuel stop on your way home after a busy workday or turning a usual weekend drive into a spontaneous scenic detour with friends.

More than the extra distance, fueling up with Caltex translates to moments reclaimed, possibilities expanded, and the confidence to go further every day.

Experience enhanced engine protection and improved fuel economy by visiting your nearest Caltex service station.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Caltex. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.