Bianca Gonzalez reacts to 20-year-old Zanjoe Marudo issue

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Bianca Gonzalez has responded to a netizen who brought up her controversial closeness with actor Zanjoe Marudo during their stint as housemates on “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) in 2006.

The exchange took place on X after Bianca weighed in on discussions surrounding the current season of the reality show, particularly the romantic relationships and dynamics among its housemates.

A netizen reminded Bianca of her own experience in the “PBB Celebrity Edition,” pointing out that she had grown close to Zanjoe despite having a boyfriend outside the house at the time.

“True! Just like when you were inside and you were all over Zanjoe while your boyfriend was waiting for you outside. Kung nangyari 'yun today? I don’t think you’d still be here,” the netizen wrote.

@FiloBritx a super old issue na matagal ko nang napagbayaran na kasalanan at matagal ko na din napatawad ang sarili ko ?? I'm so sad for you that you feel the need to drag me with a 20 year old issue when all of us involved have our own families now ???? I wish you find peace someday ?? — Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) November 16, 2026

The commenter also compared the show's previous seasons with its current format, claiming that the production's influence on the housemates had become more noticeable.

Bianca addressed the remark, acknowledging her past actions and saying she had already come to terms with the controversy.

“A super old issue na matagal ko nang napagbayaran na kasalanan at matagal ko na din napatawad ang sarili ko,” she replied.

She also questioned why the netizen continued to bring up an incident that happened nearly two decades ago, noting that the people involved had since moved on with their lives.

“I'm so sad for you that you feel the need to drag me with a 20-year-old issue when all of us involved have our own families now. I wish you find peace someday,” she added.

Bianca was among the celebrity housemates of the reality show's first celebrity edition in 2006. Her closeness with Zanjoe became a talking point at the time, particularly because she was in a relationship with director Lino Cayetano.

Nearly 20 years later, Bianca is now one of the show's main hosts, having transitioned from being a housemate to becoming one of its familiar faces.

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