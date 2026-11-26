vivo V80 FE opens pre-orders with triple 50MP ZEISS cameras

MANILA, Philippines — The vivo V80 FE is now available for pre-order until December 4, bringing a triple 50MP ZEISS camera system to the V FE series alongside AI-powered imaging features, 4K video recording, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Starting at P36,999, the smartphone can be pre-ordered at vivo concept stores, kiosks, and authorized dealers nationwide, as well as through the vivo e-store and vivo Store app.

Customers who pre-order the device will receive a limited-edition vivo Buds Air3 worth P1,799, a P1,000 discount, Gold vivo Membership privileges through the vivo Store app, extended six-month broken-screen insurance and warranty, and six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage for new users.

Triple 50MP ZEISS cameras for different perspectives

A key addition to the vivo V80 FE is its triple 50MP ZEISS camera system, which brings three dedicated cameras for different shooting scenarios, from portraits and landscapes to group selfies.

The 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera features a 1/1.56-inch flagship sensor and CIPA 4.5-rated stabilization. Its large sensor captures more light, while optical image stabilization helps minimize camera shake for clearer handheld photos, including in low-light conditions.

For wider compositions, the 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera offers a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.05 aperture, letting users fit more of their surroundings into a single frame.

Completing the setup is a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus. It accommodates more people in group photos, with intelligent facial optimization designed to keep faces looking sharp and natural.

The smartphone supports 4K video recording through both its front and rear cameras, giving users more flexibility when capturing videos, whether filming themselves or documenting moments around them.

More creative possibilities with AI imaging

Beyond its triple ZEISS cameras, the vivo V80 FE also features AI imaging tools that give users more ways to experiment with their photos.

Fisheye Mode adds a distinctive curved perspective to images, while AI Creative Camera applies studio-inspired lighting effects. Creative Sticker Collage also lets users personalize their visual stories by incorporating creative sticker elements into their content.

The inclusion of these features gives vivo V80 FE users access to creative imaging tools also offered in the higher-tier vivo V80, making it easier to explore different photography styles and express their creativity.

Built for everyday use

The vivo V80 FE is equipped with a 7,000mAh BlueVolt battery and 90W FlashCharge, combining high-capacity battery power with fast charging support.

It also features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection technology, designed to provide smooth visuals for everyday browsing, entertainment and content creation.

The vivo V80 FE comes in two color options: Sparkling Gold and Chill Green. It is also available in two variants:

8GB + 128GB - P36,999

8GB + 256GB - P41,999

With its triple 50MP ZEISS cameras, creative imaging tools, and long-lasting battery, the vivo V80 FE brings a combination of photography and everyday performance.

Consumers can take advantage of its pre-order offers until December 4 through participating vivo stores and online channels.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.