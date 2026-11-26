David Licauco open to leaving showbiz to focus on business

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and entrepreneur David Licauco is preparing for a future outside the entertainment industry, admitting that he may eventually give up acting to focus on his business ventures.

In an interview on GMA's “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda”, David acknowledged that an acting career does not last forever, prompting him to invest in businesses that could provide financial security beyond showbiz.

“I think, ano, darating ‘yung panahon na titigil na ako sa showbiz. Alam naman natin na it’s not forever,” he said.

“Palaging may pumapasok na bagong artista, laging may bagong shows. Ganoon talaga, eh. So, siyempre, kaming mga artista, kailangan mag-invest,” he added.

The actor, who is also involved in the restaurant industry, said he understands the importance of building a stable source of income while he is still active in entertainment.

However, David noted that running a business comes with its own challenges, particularly with growing competition and rising operating costs.

“It’s very competitive kasi palaging may pumapasok na bagong restaurant. Nagmamahal lahat ng bilihin. As a businessman, paano mo maba-balance ‘yung hindi masyado magtataas ‘yung presyo versus sa hindi ka na kikita,” he said.

Through his experience as an entrepreneur, David said he has learned to be more careful when making business decisions, particularly when it comes to investments and taking financial risks.

“Na-realize ko na I learned na dapat ‘yung risk na we take has to be calculated, has to be well-thought of dahil ‘yung mga pera na pinu-put natin sa negosyo, hindi lang naman siya wala lang. Hindi naman siya regalo, but it comes from hard work,” he explained.

Despite considering the possibility of leaving showbiz, David made it clear that his passion for acting remains. He admitted that walking away from the industry would be difficult, but believes that preparing for his future is just as important as pursuing his career.

“Dahil hindi forever ang paga-artista, ‘di ba? It’s sad to say na igi-give up ko ‘yung showbiz, but I just want to say na I am securing my future through business,” he said.

For David, investing in business is a way of ensuring that he has something to fall back on when the time comes for him to step away from the spotlight.

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