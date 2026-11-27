Luvit welcomes new card users with up to P200 cashback through its First Luv campaign

New Luvit card users will get up to P200 cashback through the First Luv campaign.

MANILA, Philippines – Luvit, the everyday financial access card from WeFund Lending Corp., is giving newly approved card users a rewarding welcome through its First Luv campaign, offering up to P200 in cashback vouchers on eligible purchases.

Luvit is designed to give users greater control over their spending by allowing them to manage purchases in a way that better fits their financial needs.

Running until December 31, the First Luv campaign empowers qualified cardholders through Luvit’s versatile payment options, including the virtual card, physical card and QR Ph, giving users more freedom in how they handle their everyday payments.

The campaign provides qualified users with eight cashback vouchers worth a total of P200 to explore different ways to pay. This welcome package includes five P20 cashback vouchers valid across any supported payment method with a minimum spend of P200 per transaction.

Making every transaction rewarding for all users, Luvit offers cashback across different payment options to help them get more value from their everyday spending with First Luv.

Qualified users can activate their First Luv welcome gift directly through the Luvit app. Once activated, users can complete qualifying purchases using their virtual card details in the app, their physical card at merchants that accept Mastercard, or by scanning participating QR PH merchant codes, provided they meet the minimum purchase amounts to claim the cashback.

Instead of requiring complex redemption, the First Luv promo ensures a seamless reward experience. Cashback vouchers are automatically applied to an eligible purchase, with only one voucher used per transaction. When multiple vouchers are applicable, the highest-value voucher is used first, and vouchers of equal value are prioritized by expiration date. Cashback is credited directly to the user’s Luvit account following the successful transaction.

The First Luv campaign reflects luvit’s commitment to creating a more rewarding daily card experience for Filipino consumers from their very first transaction. By combining payment convenience, everyday spending, and immediate savings across multiple payment methods, the promotion highlights the different ways users can maximize their Luvit experience.

With the First Luv campaign running through December 31, Luvit is giving users more reasons to make their everyday purchases memorable.

Download the Luvit app today via the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or visit www.luvit.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Luvit. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.