Blims Fine Furniture, nearly five decades of furnishing Filipino homes

The opening of the new Blims Fine Furniture at SM North EDSA Interior Zone marks another chapter in this journey.

MANILA, Philippines — Since 1977, Blims Fine Furniture has been part of the Filipino home, growing from the country’s pioneering one-stop furniture shop concept into a trusted destination for quality furniture, comfor and design.

As Blims moves toward its 50th year, the brand continues to build on a legacy of making furniture shopping more convenient and accessible for Filipino consumers.

Blims has been at the forefront of innovation in the furniture industry. It pioneered the ready-to-use (RTU) and ready-to-deliver (RTD) furniture concept and was also among the first to introduce 0% credit card installment in the industry, giving customers greater flexibility when furnishing their homes.

Nearly five decades later, Blims continues to search the world for quality, comfortable and well-designed furniture, offering pieces that bring together style, function and value.

Everything for every space

Today, Blims offers a complete range of furniture and home essentials for every part of the home. The Living Space collection features sofas, coffee tables, accent chairs and other pieces, including premium leather sofas from the Leather Gallery by Blims.

The Dining collection offers dining sets, chairs, consoles, buffets and bar furniture for everyday meals and gatherings.

For the bedroom, Sleepshop offers bed frames and mattresses from trusted brands including Ambassador Bed, Joyce & Diana, King Koil, Slumberland and Uratex.

The Recliners and Loungers collection features La-Z-Boy, renowned for its focus on comfort, alongside motion sofas, power recliners, sleeper sofas and other upholstered pieces.

Customers can also explore Décor and Accessories and Office World by Blims, offering pieces for both personal and professional spaces.

A curated selection of trusted brands

Beyond its categories, the company brings together established brands that offer different expressions of style, quality and comfort.

These include La-Z-Boy, Elle Home and Natuzzi Editions (available at Blims Alabang Home Depot). On top of these are Blims’ exclusive designs specially curated for the discerning consumer.

Its collections also allow customers to create different design directions, from timeless elegance to modern minimalism and Italian elegance.

To make choosing furniture easier, customers are encouraged to experience the pieces in-store, while the Blims Design Clinic provides design consultation for those looking for guidance in furnishing their space.

Continuing toward 50 years

As the company approaches its 50th year, it continues to evolve with the changing lifestyles of Filipino consumers while staying true to the values that have shaped the brand since 1977: quality, comfort, convenience and choice.

The opening of the new Blims Fine Furniture at SM North EDSA Interior Zone marks another chapter in this journey, bringing together the brand's furniture collections, trusted names and latest designs in one destination.

Visit the new Blims Fine Furniture at SM North EDSA Interior Zone and discover nearly five decades of furniture, comfort and design all brought together to help make your house feel more like home

Discover more at: www.blimsfurniture.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Blims. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.