‘Dalagang Filipina’: Maris Racal among the standouts at Star Magical Christmas 2026

Maris Racal poses in a custom Filipiniana creation by Bonita Penaranda of Just Bonita at “Star Magical Christmas 2026: Liwanag ng Pasko” on Nov. 26, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino elegance took center stage as Star Magic artists gathered for “Star Magical Christmas 2026: Liwanag ng Pasko” on Thursday, November 26, showcasing ensembles inspired by Filipino culture.

Among the night's standout personalities was actress Maris Racal, who took home the “Obra ng Gabi” award, wearing a custom Filipiniana creation by Bonita Penaranda of Just Bonita.

In an Instagram post, the Filipino fashion designer revealed that the outfit drew inspiration from national artist Fernando Amorsolo’s 1949 painting, “Harvesting Perales.”

“The painting made me imagine a dalagang Filipina in the province, and that became the direction of the entire look. Maris is a beautiful representation of the modern dalagang Filipina—graceful, confident and deeply connected to her roots,” Penaranda shared.

The event also recognized some of the stars who brought extra sparkle to the celebration.

Loveteam partners Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, popularly known as JMFyang, were named “Brightest Female and Male Star ng Pasko.”

Former “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” housemates Eliza Borromero and Fred Moser took home the “Ms. and Mr. Bright Star on the Rise” titles.

Meanwhile, the “Brightest Hearts” award went to Miguel Veggara and Eliza Borromero, collectively known as LizGuel.

Adding to the night's highlights, Kai Montinola was named the “Okada Manila 10th Anniversary Star of the Night,” while Maris and Jericho Rosales were recognized as “METRO’s Best Dressed.”

Now in its fifth year, Star Magical Christmas once again gathered Kapamilya stars for a night of festive fashion and celebration.