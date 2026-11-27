Barbie Imperial breaks silence on hate comments, Richard Gutierrez issue

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Imperial said she does not understand why she continues to receive hate comments from netizens, insisting that she knows she has done nothing wrong.

During her guest appearance on Kuya Kim Atienza's "Ano Ba Talaga?" podcast, Barbie was asked why she has become a frequent target of online criticism.

The actress has faced backlash over several aspects of her personal life, including the construction of her dream house and her relationship with actor Richard Gutierrez.

“Why do they love to hate Barbie Imperial?” Kim asked.

Barbie admitted that she does not know why some people have a negative perception of her, adding that she would rather keep certain matters private than publicly defend herself.

“I don’t know. I actually don’t talk about this. Like haters, ganyan. I wish they know the truth. But I’m not the type of person na, ‘Okay, I will tell you the truth just to save my own image,’” she said.

“So ‘yong question na why they hate me, I don’t know. Because alam ko kung ano ‘yong hindi ko ginawa. And I wish I could say it. […] But I don’t want to speak, e,” she added.

For Barbie, what matters most is that the people who are important to her know the truth.

One issue that continues to draw criticism is her relationship with Richard, who remains legally married to actress Sarah Lahbati despite their separation.

Barbie previously addressed allegations that she was involved in an affair with Richard during her guest appearance on Ogie Diaz's vlog, "Ogie Diaz Inspires," last February.

The actress denied the accusations, maintaining that she entered Richard's life only after he and Sarah had separated.

“Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na wala akong inagaw!” she said.

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