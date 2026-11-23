Globe, NCS partner for new digital growth opportunities

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s major telcos said it is opening new avenues for growth in the country’s expanding digital economy through its strategic partnership with NCS.

Globe Telecom Inc. said the deal positions itself to benefit from rising enterprise demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and advanced digital solutions.

The partnership comes at a time when Philippine businesses and government institutions are accelerating their digital transformation, creating opportunities for technology providers capable of delivering secure, integrated and scalable enterprise solutions.

Across Southeast Asia, demand for IT modernization, automation and AI-enabled services continues to expand as organizations seek to improve productivity, streamline operations and strengthen their competitive capabilities. The Philippines is emerging as an important market for these services as digital adoption moves beyond basic connectivity and online transactions.

Globe’s joint venture with NCS, a member of the Singtel Group, brings together regional technology expertise and established domestic market experience through the integration of Globe’s technology subsidiary Yondu into NCS Philippines.

The combination gives the venture access to a wider portfolio of enterprise solutions and the capabilities to support large-scale digital projects for corporations and government agencies. Its services cover enterprise IT infrastructure, software development, cloud migration, systems integration and cybersecurity, alongside emerging technologies such as AI, predictive analytics and robotic process automation.

A key opportunity lies in helping Philippine organizations move from initial AI adoption to actual business deployment. Digital In Asia has reported that 92% of organizations in the country have adopted some form of AI, although 65% remain in the pilot stage, indicating substantial room for further implementation and commercialization.

Through its NEXT Digital Solutions portfolio, NCS Philippines can help address this gap by enabling businesses to integrate AI, automation and advanced analytics into their daily operations. Its Core IT Services portfolio, meanwhile, provides the underlying systems, infrastructure and cybersecurity required to support these digital applications.

The venture also opens opportunities in specialized enterprise applications, including private 5G networks, edge computing and smart-city technologies, where businesses and public institutions increasingly require customized solutions rather than conventional connectivity services alone.

NCS brings considerable regional resources to the partnership, including approximately 14,000 technology professionals and capabilities spanning 56 technology disciplines. Its regional scale, combined with Yondu’s more than two decades of Philippine market experience, provides a foundation for competing in the country’s growing enterprise technology market.

Under the joint venture structure, NCS holds a 51% majority stake while Globe retains 49% ownership. This enables Globe to participate in the venture’s potential growth and future earnings while benefiting from NCS’s established technology capabilities and regional network.

The arrangement also reflects a capital-efficient strategy for Globe, allowing it to expand its exposure to higher-value ICT services without independently funding the full development and regional scaling of an extensive enterprise technology operation.

For Globe, the opportunity extends beyond providing connectivity. By participating in the delivery of enterprise digital solutions, the company can broaden its role in the technology value chain and gain exposure to business segments that complement its established telecommunications operations.

The expansion is particularly significant as the Philippines strengthens its digital infrastructure and advances policies supporting electronic commerce and digital government services. These developments are expected to sustain demand for secure IT systems, cloud-based platforms and integrated technology solutions.

The NCS Philippines platform gives Globe a strategic avenue to participate in these developments while leveraging a regional technology partner with established expertise and resources. Its ability to translate market demand into actual contracts, recurring revenues and sustainable profitability will be important in determining the venture’s long-term contribution.

The partnership, with an indicated enterprise baseline valuation of approximately P1.87 billion, therefore represents more than a business expansion. It provides Globe with an additional platform for growth in an industry where digital transformation is becoming increasingly central to corporate and government operations. (Contributed story)