Globe builds new growth engine beyond telecom

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is expanding its business horizons beyond traditional telecommunications, building a new growth platform in enterprise technology through its strategic joint venture with NCS, a move that broadens the company’s exposure to the fast-growing digital services market.

The initiative reflects Globe’s strategy to complement its established connectivity business with higher-value information and communications technology (ICT) services, as enterprises and government institutions increasingly invest in digital modernization, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Across the region, the growing adoption of digital technologies is reshaping business operations and creating demand for specialized providers capable of developing, integrating and managing complex enterprise systems. This presents an opportunity for Globe to participate in a wider segment of the digital economy beyond its traditional telecommunications market.

At the center of this expansion is NCS Philippines, a joint venture between Globe and NCS, a member of the Singtel Group. The partnership brings together NCS’s regional technology capabilities and the more than 20 years of domestic market experience of Yondu, Globe’s technology subsidiary.

The integration of Yondu into the venture gives Globe an opportunity to build on its existing technology capabilities while gaining access to NCS’s established regional expertise, workforce and enterprise client solutions.

NCS Philippines serves corporations and government agencies through two complementary business portfolios: Core IT Services and NEXT Digital Solutions. The former covers enterprise applications, systems integration, cloud migration, infrastructure management and cybersecurity, while the latter focuses on AI, predictive analytics, robotic process automation, smart-city applications, 5G enterprise networks and edge computing.

These services position the venture in business segments where organizations require more than basic connectivity. They need integrated technology platforms that can improve operational efficiency, protect critical information and support the development of new digital services.

The opportunity is particularly relevant in the Philippines, where Digital In Asia has reported that 92% of organizations have adopted some form of AI, although 65% remain in the pilot stage. Moving these initiatives into full-scale business applications will require specialized technology expertise, creating potential demand for providers such as NCS Philippines.

NCS brings substantial regional resources to the partnership, including approximately 14,000 technology professionals and capabilities across 56 technology disciplines. Its scale allows the joint venture to draw on a broader pool of technical expertise while serving the specific requirements of the Philippine market.

Under the arrangement, NCS holds a 51% majority stake, while Globe retains 49% ownership. The structure combines NCS’s regional capabilities with Globe’s domestic market position and Yondu’s established operations, creating a platform for pursuing new enterprise technology opportunities.

For Globe, the partnership offers a strategic route to diversify its business without having to independently develop the full infrastructure, workforce and regional operating capabilities required to compete in the enterprise IT services industry.

The equity arrangement also provides a capital-efficient way to participate in the venture’s potential future earnings and long-term value creation. Rather than carrying the entire investment burden of regional expansion, Globe can leverage NCS’s resources while maintaining a meaningful ownership interest.

The venture, with an indicated enterprise baseline valuation of approximately P1.87 billion, represents a strategic addition to Globe’s business portfolio and strengthens its exposure to technology services that can complement its existing telecommunications operations.

Importantly, Globe’s diversification strategy does not diminish the role of its core telecom business. Its established connectivity operations remain the foundation of recurring revenues and cash generation, supporting ongoing investments and shareholder distributions.

The two business platforms offer complementary opportunities: telecommunications provides an established operating and earnings base, while enterprise technology opens access to emerging markets driven by AI adoption, cloud migration, cybersecurity and the digitalization of business and government services.

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