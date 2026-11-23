Financial system resources rise to P39 trillion in September

The latest figure was higher than the P35.9 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The total resources of the Philippine financial system grew by 8.6 percent to P38.99 trillion as of end-September, amid continued expansion in bank and non-bank balance sheets, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

The latest figure was higher than the P35.9 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

Banks accounted for the bulk, with their combined total resources rising by 9.9 percent to P32.6 trillion from P29.67 trillion a year earlier.

Universal and commercial banks held the lion’s share at P30.25 trillion, up by 9.5 percent from P27.61 trillion in September 2025.

Thrift banks likewise recorded double-digit growth, with their resources expanding by 10.9 percent to P1.56 trillion from P1.4 trillion previously, showing an uptick in activity among mid-sized lenders.

Digital banks posted the fastest growth among banking categories, with their resources more than doubling to P343 billion from P149.2 billion over the same period.

In contrast, rural and cooperative banks saw their resources decline by 11.6 percent to P447 billion as of end-July from P505.9 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, non-bank financial institutions held P6.39 trillion in resources, up by 2.6 percent compared to P6.23 trillion in July 2025.

The BSP noted that the 2026 figure for non-bank institutions was only available as of end-March. These include investment houses, financing and investment companies, securities dealers and brokers, pawnshops and lending investors.

The data on non-bank financial institutions are reported on a quarterly basis and are therefore available only up to end-September 2025, or one quarter behind the year-end banking data.

Ser Percival Peña-Reyes, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, attributed the growth to continued expansion of bank lending, sustained deposit inflows and increased investment holdings.

This also benefited from the accumulation of assets by non-bank financial institutions.

“Resilient domestic economic activity and demand for credit may have encouraged businesses and households to borrow, while banks’ growing balance sheets and improved lending capacity further supported the expansion,” Peña-Reyes said.

The banking sector’s dominant share of financial system resources also contributed significantly to the overall increase, he said.

Moving forward, Peña-Reyes said the financial system’s resources are expected to continue expanding, although the pace may depend on the direction of interest rates, inflation and overall economic activity.