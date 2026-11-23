WB-funded rural projects up for evaluation, says DA

On the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto met with officials of the World Bank to discuss key areas for development.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the World Bank (WB) are set to evaluate several rural development projects in the country to determine whether these have supported the farm sector.

The assessment forms part of the WB’s Implementation Support Mission for the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) Scale-Up, a flagship initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening value chains and expanding rural infrastructure.

It will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11 to determine if investments have translated to higher incomes, better market access and more jobs for farmers and fisherfolk.

“These investments are ultimately about giving our farmers and fisherfolk better access to markets, lowering their costs, raising their income and creating more opportunities in rural communities,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

“Infrastructure is important, but what matters most is whether it makes farming and fishing more productive and profitable,” he added.

Tiu Laurel said the review would also help determine whether project funds are being used effectively and reaching intended beneficiaries.

“We want the World Bank to see that public funds are being used responsibly, implementation is being closely monitored and the benefits are reaching the people they are intended to serve,” he said.

Tiu Laurel stressed that a positive review from the WB would be a critical vote of confidence in the country’s commitment to transparency, accountability and results in the use of public funds.

The agency said the review will assess the project’s progress against its targets, revisit recommendations from the midterm review and check compliance with commitments from the previous support mission.

Both agencies will also update the project’s results framework, including possible target revisions and the inclusion of AgriConnect indicators, which track efforts to link farmers and fisherfolk with markets, financing and other support services.

The findings and recommendations will be presented during a wrap-up meeting on Dec. 11.