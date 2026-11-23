Pinoys opt for smaller loans ahead of holidays – survey

The borrowing pattern comes as households face mounting financial obligations toward year-end. A TransUnion study for the second quarter of 2026 found that 45 percent of Filipino consumers expect difficulty paying at least one bill in full.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are turning to smaller loans to cover expenses ahead of the holiday season, with borrowers on digital lending platform PeraSure taking out an average of P5,000, the company said.

The borrowing pattern comes as households face mounting financial obligations toward year-end. A TransUnion study for the second quarter of 2026 found that 45 percent of Filipino consumers expect difficulty paying at least one bill in full.

For salaried workers, the pressure often comes from expenses falling due before their next payday.

Freelancers and gig workers, meanwhile, may find it harder to secure traditional bank credit because they lack regular payslips or certificates of employment.

PeraSure, operated by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered Sulit Lending Corp., said it has seen borrowing activity increase since its launch in August, with demand expected to pick up further toward the holidays.

“We see a strong pattern of discipline among our borrowers. Even with stable monthly earnings, they want to manage unexpected costs or seasonal business demands without wiping out their savings or disrupting their household budgets,” the company said.

PeraSure said its borrowers include salaried employees, freelancers receiving regular client payments and online sellers financing inventory and operating expenses. They also tend to choose repayment installments every 15 days, timed around their salaries, client payouts or business revenues.

The platform offers revolving credit lines of up to P50,000, with interest rates starting at 0.10 percent per day and repayment terms ranging from 30 to 180 days.

The company advised consumers to verify lenders’ SEC registration and compare total repayment costs before taking out loans.