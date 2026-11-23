DOE seeks explanation from gas stations over fuel price adjustment violations

A jeepney driver monitors an attendant at a gas station in Baguio City in this photo taken on April 14.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy has ordered 259 gas stations to explain their failure to follow department-computed price adjustments, legal officer Gabriel Corpuz said Monday, November 23.

The cases follow a major fuel price rollback on November 10 that saw gasoline and diesel rates go down by P16.80 per liter and P4.10 per liter, respectively.

The department previously clarified that all price adjustments, regardless of whether they are hikes or cuts, must be applied in full.

Erring stations, Corpuz said, face the suspension of their certificates of compliance. The closure of the stations, however, will be at the concerned local government’s discretion.

Fuel prices have declined across all categories for three consecutive weeks, with a P3-per-liter cut expected for gasoline on Tuesday, November 24. Industry sources have attributed the slide to better supply conditions owing to lower demand amid the arrival of crude shipments through alternative routes.

Landslide wins for the Democratic Party during the United States mid-term elections in early November also weigh on the market despite renewed strikes by the country on Iran.



The Philippines imports most of its energy needs from the Middle East or countries similarly reliant on the region, making local pump prices vulnerable to international supply shocks.



Energy security was among the foremost concerns at the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit held on November 15 to 17, with the country entering various fuel and electricity agreements with other member nations to insulate the region from future emergencies.