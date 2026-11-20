Marcos signs law expanding vouchers to kindergarten, elementary students

This photo taken on March 21, 2025, shows students doing colouring activities at an elementary school at Baseco in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Kindergarten and elementary students may avail of the government's basic education voucher program beginning in the 2027-2028 school year, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signing of Republic Act 12327 on Friday, November 20.

The law, known as the Basic Education Voucher Assistance Act, provides financial assistance to students in areas with “congested” public schools, or schools where enrollment exceeds classroom capacity, so they may enroll in accredited private schools.

Students in areas where there are no public schools or no public schools offering subjects and electives aligned with their chosen senior high school pathways are also eligible for the vouchers.

The financial aid will be made available to learners belonging to middle-middle-income households and below.

Middle-middle-income households are those with a monthly income ranging from P55,492 to P97,111, according to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

Under the law, participating private schools may receive teacher training and salary subsidies.

Schools, however, are not allowed to restrict a student's participation due to delayed reimbursement of the voucher and may be barred from participating in other programs under the Department of Education if found at fault.

The Bureau of Private Education, established within DepEd under the law, will implement the voucher program, enforce regulatory requirements for private schools and help implement other efforts to decongest public schools.