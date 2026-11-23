Lalamove: 62.4% of MSMEs to keep using AI next year

Of the more than 1,100 Filipino business users surveyed in September, 62.4 percent said they intend to continue using AI next year, while 37.6 percent said they do not plan to do so.

MANILA, Philippines — More than six in 10 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country plan to continue using artificial intelligence (AI) for their businesses in 2027, as entrepreneurs incorporate the technology into their operations, a survey by on-demand delivery platform Lalamove showed.

Of the more than 1,100 Filipino business users surveyed in September, 62.4 percent said they intend to continue using AI next year, while 37.6 percent said they do not plan to do so.

AI was primarily used for creative work, cited by 29.5 percent of respondents, followed by marketing at 27.8 percent, research at 24.3 percent and business operations at 18.4 percent.

Asked how AI had changed the pace at which their businesses needed to operate compared with last year, 41.4 percent of respondents said operations had become faster.

Meanwhile, businesses also reported greater demand for quicker deliveries. Some 58.8 percent said they had a greater need for urgent same-day deliveries compared with last year, while after-hours and multi-stop deliveries were also increasingly needed.

Despite the demand for faster operations, costs remained a major concern among MSMEs. High logistics costs were the most cited obstacle to growth over the next 12 months, identified by 42.2 percent of respondents.

Interest rate hikes and inflation followed at 39.5 percent, while low consumer spending was cited by 38.2 percent.

Still, optimism was the most common outlook among respondents for 2027, with 35.8 percent expecting business conditions to improve.