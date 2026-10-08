^

Business

Microgrid auction to unlock P27 billion energy investments

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2026 | 12:00am
Microgrid auction to unlock P27 billion energy investments
Department of Energy (DOE).
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Energy (DOE) expects its microgrid auction to draw up to P27 billion in investments and bring electricity to more than 100,000 households in remote areas.

Luningning Baltazar, director of the DOE’s Electric Power Industry Management Bureau, said 101,468 unenergized homes across 23 provinces stand to benefit from microgrid investments.

“Our archipelagic nature requires extensive effort in terms of electrifying the many islands that we have. Part of the solution would be the implementation of microgrid (systems),” Baltazar said at the 2026 Philippine Energy Investment Forum yesterday.

The DOE has initially identified 369 areas across the country that remain unserved or underserved.

These include communities in Antique, Basilan, Bohol, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar, Lanao del Sur, Marinduque and Masbate.

The list also covers unenergized homes in Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Palawan, Quezon, Southern Leyte, Sulu, Surigao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi, Samar and Zamboanga del Sur.

Republic Act 11646 requires a competitive selection process before microgrid service providers can supply electricity to unserved and underserved areas.

Unserved areas lack access to power, while underserved areas have electricity but receive less than 24 hours of supply each day.

Despite their potential to bring electricity to remote communities, microgrids continue to face technical, financial and regulatory hurdles.

In particular, Baltazar said financing gaps remain a major constraint to microgrid development, citing limited government resources and weak private-sector appetite for such projects.

“There’s no financial support in terms of the actual infusion of capital from the government,” she stressed.

Reliance on diesel generators has also contributed to high electricity costs in some microgrid-served areas.

The Philippines currently has 11 operational microgrid systems serving more than 9,000 households. These systems have a combined capacity of 2,561 kilowatts from solar, 7,057 kW from diesel generators and 2,287 kWh of battery storage.

Speaking before industry stakeholders yesterday, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin highlighted the need to build investment pathways to reach households beyond the main electricity grid.

“Our microgrid policies support the development of power systems in geographically isolated and underserved communities, where decentralized energy solutions can bring reliable electricity to more Filipino households,” Garin said.

DOE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash has an IPO problem &ndash; and it&rsquo;s a good one

GCash has an IPO problem – and it’s a good one

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Mynt Inc. president and CEO Martha Sazon shares the overwhelming excitement of many investors and the public on what is set...
Business
fbtw
September inflation surge fuels rate-hike bets

September inflation surge fuels rate-hike bets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Economists are increasingly expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike interest rates again this month after inflation...
Business
fbtw
SMPC: Semirara coal auction rules unfair

SMPC: Semirara coal auction rules unfair

1 day ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp.  has pushed back against what it calls “unfair” rules governing the auction...
Business
fbtw
Philippines plans to mandate 1% SAF mix by 2030

Philippines plans to mandate 1% SAF mix by 2030

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The Philippines is exploring a one-percent sustainable aviation fuel blending mandate for the aviation sector by 2030, according...
Business
fbtw
Fixing water flow, restoring hope

Fixing water flow, restoring hope

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Water is not just a resource — it is life itself. It fuels our bodies, kitchens, classrooms, hospitals and businesses....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Malaysia seeks bigger share in Philippines palm oil market

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 50 minutes ago
Malaysia’s palm oil industry is looking to diversify its product offerings in the Philippines as it seeks to expand beyond traditional palm oil use by tapping opportunities in other sectors.
Business
fbtw
Regulatory failure

Regulatory failure

By Boo Chanco | 50 minutes ago
The power crisis in the Visayas is the consequence of regulatory failure on the part of the Department of Energy and the Energy...
Business
fbtw
Farm output likely contracted in Q3, decline to persist until Q1 2027

Farm output likely contracted in Q3, decline to persist until Q1 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 50 minutes ago
Agricultural output is expected to have contracted in the third quarter, with the decline likely to persist until the first...
Business
fbtw
SRA allocates all sugar output for domestic us

SRA allocates all sugar output for domestic us

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 50 minutes ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration mandated that all sugar production for the 2026 to 2027 crop year will be for domestic...
Business
fbtw
BofA sees below 3% growth for Philippines

BofA sees below 3% growth for Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine economy could grow by less than three percent this year as weak household spending and sluggish investment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with