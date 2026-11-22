Phinma vows to be ‘a force for good’

On its 70th year

MANILA, Philippines — Phinma Corp., the diversified conglomerate of the Del Rosario Group, looks to further reinforce its efforts to be “a force for good” as it marks its 70th anniversary.

“70 years is a milestone worth celebrating, but it is also a reminder that our work is far from finished,” Phinma chairman and CEO Ramon del Rosario Jr. said.

Del Rosario said there are still many Filipino families who need access to quality education, decent housing, meaningful employment and opportunities to build better lives.

“We look forward to the next 70 years with the same conviction that inspired our founders. May we continue to build businesses that build our nation, and may we never lose sight of the people whose lives we seek to make better,” he said.

From its beginnings in cement, Phinma has grown into businesses spanning education, construction materials, property development and hospitality.

But while its industries have changed and expanded, Del Rosario said Phinma’s purpose has remained the same: to help build the nation and make lives better.

“We chose to do this by providing Filipinos, especially the underserved, access to the essentials of a dignified life,” he said.

Del Rosario said Phinma entered the education sector because it believes that young Filipinos, regardless of their economic circumstances, deserve access to quality higher education as a pathway to better lives for themselves and their families.

He said the company returned to cement business and pursued roofing because the country needed the materials to build its infrastructure, schools and homes.

Phinma likewise expanded its insulated panels and rooftop solar businesses as its contribution to improve food sufficiency and affordability through cold storage and insulated folding houses, and to assist homes and commercial establishments in reducing energy costs.

Its nationwide hotel chain, meanwhile, provides lodging to the mid-market, offering five-star service at three-star rates.

The group is now venturing into socialized community housing to provide low-income Filipinos the opportunity to own their first homes and live in safe and nurturing communities.

“Through all these endeavors, we have sustained one fundamental belief that businesses must be a force for good,” Del Rosario said.

“For us, this is not simply a slogan. It is a responsibility. We believe that a business must be profitable and competitive, yes, but it must also create opportunities, develop people and contribute to the communities it serves,” he said.