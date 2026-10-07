Megawide secures P13 billion new 4PH contracts in September

The new contracts for two housing developments cover the P6.9-billion 4PH Nocal Residences in North Caloocan and the P5.9-billion 4PH Sumi Residences in Imus, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — Engineering and infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp. has beefed up its housing portfolio under the government’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program with P12.8 billion in new contracts secured in September.

The new contracts for two housing developments cover the P6.9-billion 4PH Nocal Residences in North Caloocan and the P5.9-billion 4PH Sumi Residences in Imus, Cavite.

The Nocal Residences will have 3,800 units, while Sumi Residences will have 4,500 units.

Construction on both projects is targeted to begin before end of the year, with completion eyed for December 2028.

Megawide said the new contracts would increase its portfolio of 4PH housing units across various stages of development to nearly 20,000.

These will also keep the company on track to reach its P60 billion year-end order book target from the P47.5 billion level as of end-June.

“Based on our long-term growth plan, which includes building 100,000 4PH housing units over the next five to seven years, three critical milestones will mark our progress: contract award, topping-off, and, ultimately, the turnover of units to beneficiaries,” Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said.

The company recently topped off Towers C and D of the five-story JAB Residences, less than seven months after concrete pouring began in February 2026.