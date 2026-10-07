Puregold Barangayan rolls out in 16 locations nationwide

Beginning this month, the program will combine on-site activities and prizes with community projects shaped around local needs. These include a community pantry, basketball court renovation, or rescue boats for flood-prone areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Leading supermarket, Puregold Price Club Inc. is bringing its 28th anniversary celebration to communities across the country through Puregold Barangay Panalo, a nationwide program supported by the supermarket chain’s brand partners.

Beginning this month, the program will combine on-site activities and prizes with community projects shaped around local needs. These include a community pantry, basketball court renovation, or rescue boats for flood-prone areas.

“For 28 years, Puregold has been a proud partner of communities in their asenso journey. With Puregold Barangay Panalo, our goal is to reward them in ways that truly matter, not just prizes or discounts but tangible projects that would make a lasting impact on these neighborhoods,” Puregold president Vincent Co said.

“Through deeper engagement, we hope to show our commitment to uplifting these communities and nurture our grassroots relationship,” he said.

Puregold Barangay Panalo will make stops in 16 locations across the country starting this weekend until November 28: Las Piñas, Q.I. Central, Quezon City, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Ubay, Agora, Tayuman, Taguig, Siargao, Commonwealth, Bacoor, Pasig, Taytay, Putatan, Dau and Mango-Cebu.

The nationwide rollout is made possible by Puregold’s partner brands working together to deliver a memorable Panalo experience to communities. These include brands popular in Puregold’s shelves: Ajinomoto, Alaska, Ariel, Bear Brand, Benby (Mars Pet), CDO Foodsphere, Century Tuna, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Del Monte, Froneri, GCash, Gentle Supreme, Goodest, Great Taste, Greencross, IPI (Bioderm), Jack ’n Jill, Knorr, Kopiko, Leslie, Liwayway, Lucky Me, Maggi, Magnolia, Mega, Megasoft (Sisters), Milcu, Mondelez, MY San, Nescafé, Nestlé, Nissin, NutriAsia, Pampanga’s Best, Peerless, Purefoods, Rebisco, Regent, Safeguard, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Selecta, Silka, Surf, Unilever and WL Foods.