^

Business

Puregold Barangayan rolls out in 16 locations nationwide

The Philippine Star
October 8, 2026 | 12:00am
Puregold Barangayan rolls out in 16 locations nationwide
Beginning this month, the program will combine on-site activities and prizes with community projects shaped around local needs. These include a community pantry, basketball court renovation, or rescue boats for flood-prone areas.
BW FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Leading supermarket, Puregold Price Club Inc. is bringing its 28th anniversary celebration to communities across the country through Puregold Barangay Panalo, a nationwide program supported by the supermarket chain’s brand partners.

Beginning this month, the program will combine on-site activities and prizes with community projects shaped around local needs. These include a community pantry, basketball court renovation, or rescue boats for flood-prone areas.

“For 28 years, Puregold has been a proud partner of communities in their asenso journey. With Puregold Barangay Panalo, our goal is to reward them in ways that truly matter, not just prizes or discounts but tangible projects that would make a lasting impact on these neighborhoods,” Puregold president Vincent Co said.

“Through deeper engagement, we hope to show our commitment to uplifting these communities and nurture our grassroots relationship,” he said.

Puregold Barangay Panalo will make stops in 16 locations across the country starting this weekend until November 28: Las Piñas, Q.I. Central, Quezon City, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Ubay, Agora, Tayuman, Taguig, Siargao, Commonwealth, Bacoor, Pasig, Taytay, Putatan, Dau and Mango-Cebu.

The nationwide rollout is made possible by Puregold’s partner brands working together to deliver a memorable Panalo experience to communities. These include brands popular in Puregold’s shelves:  Ajinomoto, Alaska, Ariel, Bear Brand, Benby (Mars Pet), CDO Foodsphere, Century Tuna, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Del Monte, Froneri, GCash, Gentle Supreme, Goodest, Great Taste, Greencross, IPI (Bioderm), Jack ’n Jill, Knorr, Kopiko, Leslie, Liwayway, Lucky Me, Maggi, Magnolia, Mega, Megasoft (Sisters), Milcu, Mondelez, MY San, Nescafé, Nestlé, Nissin, NutriAsia, Pampanga’s Best, Peerless, Purefoods, Rebisco, Regent, Safeguard, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Selecta, Silka, Surf, Unilever and WL Foods.

PUREGOLD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jobless Filipinos drop to 2.77 million in August

Jobless Filipinos drop to 2.77 million in August

By Renalyn Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The number of jobless Filipinos in August this year declined to 2.77 million, indicating a 5.3% drop in the unemployment rate...
Business
fbtw
4 Filipina execs make Fortune&rsquo;s&nbsp;Asia power list

4 Filipina execs make Fortune’s Asia power list

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Four executives made Fortune Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia for 2026, with the president and CEO of soon-to-be...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;GCash IPO offers potential upside&rsquo;

‘GCash IPO offers potential upside’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A huge potential upside is seen for investors participating in the initial public offering of GCash parent Mynt Inc., which...
Business
fbtw
September inflation sizzles to over 3-year high

September inflation sizzles to over 3-year high

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Inflation in September accelerated at its fastest pace in more than three years, driven mainly by faster food price increases,...
Business
fbtw

Pax Silica: The long road ahead

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
This US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security aims to advance a new economic security consensus among its allies and trusted partners.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines plans to mandate 1% SAF mix by 2030

Philippines plans to mandate 1% SAF mix by 2030

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is exploring a one-percent sustainable aviation fuel blending mandate for the aviation sector by 2030, according...
Business
fbtw
PPA allots P1.35 billion for Ilocos Norte cruise port upgrade

PPA allots P1.35 billion for Ilocos Norte cruise port upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
One of the country’s dedicated ports for cruise arrivals in Luzon is getting a P1.35-billion budget for the construction...
Business
fbtw
West Cebu Estate expands with Aboitiz Foods feedmill

West Cebu Estate expands with Aboitiz Foods feedmill

1 hour ago
Aboitiz Economic Estates is strengthening West Cebu Estate’s position as an integrated industrial hub with the entry...
Business
fbtw
Condo demand picks up in Q3

Condo demand picks up in Q3

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Residential condominium take-up in Metro Manila posted robust growth during the third quarter, but real estate brokerage firm...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with