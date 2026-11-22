Analog TV stays on until Jan. 15 as NTC extends shutdown

This photo shows an undated picture of the National Telecommunications Commission's building in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Analog television broadcasts in Mega Manila will remain on air until Jan. 15, 2027 after regulators postponed Sunday's scheduled shutdown to give households more time to prepare for the transition to digital TV.

The National Telecommunications Commission moved the analog switch-off from Nov. 22 under Memorandum Order No. 011-11-2026, extending the transition by nearly two months.

"There remains a need to sustain and intensify its dissemination to the public to ensure that affected households are adequately informed of the analog TV switch-off schedule," the NTC said.

Existing analog television stations in Mega Manila were directed to continue operating and simulcasting their programs until the new deadline.

Broadcasters must also continue airing public service announcements about the switch-off on both analog and digital television and expand their information campaigns through radio, social media and print.

The extension was backed by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas following consultations involving broadcasters and government agencies.

Who is covered

The first phase of the country's analog switch-off covers the National Capital Region and nearby areas including Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Bataan.

The original deadline was set under NTC Memorandum Circular No. 005-11-2025, which gave television broadcasters in the covered areas 12 months to migrate to the Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting-Terrestrial standard.

Digital TV viewers are not affected by the extension.

Households that still receive television through analog signals will eventually need a television with a compatible digital tuner or a digital set-top box to continue watching free-to-air broadcasts once analog transmission ends.

A Department of Information and Communications Technology-commissioned survey showed that around 80% of television households in Mega Manila were already receiving digital broadcasts as of December 2024.

About 1.1 million households, however, were still dependent on analog television, according to the DICT.

Assistance concerns

GMA Network, the country's largest private broadcaster, had asked the NTC to delay the November 22 shutdown, citing unresolved implementation details for a government program intended to help vulnerable households make the transition.

The proposed assistance program involves the DICT, NTC, Presidential Communications Office and other agencies and is intended to prevent households from losing access to free-to-air television because they cannot afford or obtain the equipment needed for digital reception.

At the time of GMA's request, NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said implementation guidelines for the assistance program had yet to be finalized.

The NTC's latest order cited the need for further public information rather than the assistance program as the reason for extending the deadline.

The Philippines is implementing the analog shutdown in phases rather than nationwide at once.

After the Mega Manila transition, the government plans to assess implementation before expanding the switch-off to other regions in succeeding years, with a nationwide digital broadcasting ecosystem targeted by 2030.