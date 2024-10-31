LIST: Water interruptions in Metro Manila, Cavite from November 1 to 2

Image by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Maynilad Water Services in parts of Metro Manila and Cavite should prepare for a water service interruption during the Undas break from November 1 to 2.

In an advisory, Maynilad said it will conduct repair and maintenance activities requiring the temporary shutdown of its water treatment plants in Muntinlupa City from November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 12:01 p.m.

This will temporarily disrupt the water services in Bacoor, Imus, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas City.

Specific schedules vary by location, with Maynilad advising customers to prepare by storing enough water.

These are the list of affected areas:

November 1, 12:01 p.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.

Bacoor City

Molino III, Molino IV, Molino VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West and San Nicholas III

Imus City

Barangays Pasong Buaya I and Pasong Buaya II

November 1, 2 p.m. to November 2, 6 a.m.

Parañaque City

Barangays Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio and San Isidro

Pasay City

Barangays 181 to 185 and 201

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.

Parañaque City

BF Homes, San Antonio and San Martin de Porres

Las Piñas City

Almanza Uno and BF International/CAA

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 11 a.m.

Parañaque City

BF Homes, Don Bosco and Marcelo Green

Muntinlupa City

Sucat

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Las Piñas City

CAA, Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Uno to Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, Talon Uno to Talon Tres and Zapote

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Muntinlupa City

Ayala Alabang

November 1, 4 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.

Las Piñas City

Almanza Uno, Pilar, Talon Dos and Talon Singko

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 4 a.m.

Muntinlupa City