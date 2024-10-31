LIST: Water interruptions in Metro Manila, Cavite from November 1 to 2
MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Maynilad Water Services in parts of Metro Manila and Cavite should prepare for a water service interruption during the Undas break from November 1 to 2.
In an advisory, Maynilad said it will conduct repair and maintenance activities requiring the temporary shutdown of its water treatment plants in Muntinlupa City from November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 12:01 p.m.
This will temporarily disrupt the water services in Bacoor, Imus, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas City.
Specific schedules vary by location, with Maynilad advising customers to prepare by storing enough water.
These are the list of affected areas:
November 1, 12:01 p.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.
Bacoor City
- Molino III, Molino IV, Molino VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West and San Nicholas III
Imus City
- Barangays Pasong Buaya I and Pasong Buaya II
November 1, 2 p.m. to November 2, 6 a.m.
Parañaque City
- Barangays Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio and San Isidro
Pasay City
- Barangays 181 to 185 and 201
November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.
Parañaque City
- BF Homes, San Antonio and San Martin de Porres
Las Piñas City
- Almanza Uno and BF International/CAA
November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 11 a.m.
Parañaque City
- BF Homes, Don Bosco and Marcelo Green
Muntinlupa City
- Sucat
November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Las Piñas City
- CAA, Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Uno to Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, Talon Uno to Talon Tres and Zapote
November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.
Muntinlupa City
- Ayala Alabang
November 1, 4 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.
Las Piñas City
- Almanza Uno, Pilar, Talon Dos and Talon Singko
November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 4 a.m.
Muntinlupa City
- Alabang, Bayanan, Poblacion, Putatan and Tunasan
