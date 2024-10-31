^

LIST: Water interruptions in Metro Manila, Cavite from November 1 to 2

October 31, 2024 | 2:54pm
Stock image of running water from a faucet
Image by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Maynilad Water Services in parts of Metro Manila and Cavite should prepare for a water service interruption during the Undas break from November 1 to 2.

In an advisory, Maynilad said it will conduct repair and maintenance activities requiring the temporary shutdown of its water treatment plants in Muntinlupa City from November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 12:01 p.m. 

This will temporarily disrupt the water services in Bacoor, Imus, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas City. 

Specific schedules vary by location, with Maynilad advising customers to prepare by storing enough water.

These are the list of affected areas: 

November 1, 12:01 p.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.

Bacoor City 

  • Molino III, Molino IV, Molino VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West and San Nicholas III

Imus City

  • Barangays Pasong Buaya I and Pasong Buaya II 

November 1, 2 p.m. to November 2, 6 a.m.

Parañaque City 

  • Barangays Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio and San Isidro

Pasay City

  • Barangays 181 to 185 and 201 

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m. 

Parañaque City 

  • BF Homes, San Antonio and San Martin de Porres 

Las Piñas City

  • Almanza Uno and BF International/CAA

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 11 a.m. 

Parañaque City 

  • BF Homes, Don Bosco and Marcelo Green

Muntinlupa City

  • Sucat

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Las Piñas City

  • CAA, Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Uno to Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, Talon Uno to Talon Tres and Zapote

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Muntinlupa City

  • Ayala Alabang 

November 1, 4 a.m. to November 2, 8 a.m.

Las Piñas City

  • Almanza Uno, Pilar, Talon Dos and Talon Singko

November 1, 12:01 a.m. to November 2, 4 a.m.

Muntinlupa City

  • Alabang, Bayanan, Poblacion, Putatan and Tunasan 

Arellano named new CIBI CEO

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
CIBI Information Inc., the country’s pioneering local credit bureau, has announced the appointment of Pia Arellano as its new president and chief executive officer to lead its next phase of growth and inn...
Business
