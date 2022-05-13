^

Business

Senior voters endure election day hassle

EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 13, 2022 | 12:00am

The die has been cast. At least 65.7 million Filipinos registered to vote. More than 30 million Filipinos have spoken. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the country’s next president.

But before I even imagine what lies ahead for this nation of 110 million; before I wonder what the future will be, or before I simply move on from election day itself, I won’t just yet. Or at least not today because I would like to put the spotlight on something that happened during Monday’s polls that isn’t getting the attention it deserves. I am talking about the treatment given to seniors, at least from what I saw when I lined up for roughly five hours and from stories shared by friends from other precincts.

Sad to say a lot of senior voters had to endure the long lines, too, but they shouldn’t have. In my precinct at least, there were just random calls from Comelec volunteers – once in a while – for seniors in the queue. They were then asked to go nearer the finish line, three seniors at a time. But this is already after many of them had waited in line for some time. Many of them had to wait, standing up for hours, because you could only sit down once you reached a certain part of the line, closer to the door.

Isn’t this an utmost inconvenience for senior citizens who braved the sweltering heat that day just to vote – pandemic and all? The respective precincts could have easily assigned a separate line for senior citizens, but from what I saw there was none.

I had to give my slot to senior citizens a few times while standing in the queue. It was the best I could do to help, but the Comelec could have done so much more. There should have been a separate line for senior citizens.

I was also surprised that other voters, much younger and stronger, did not even offer their seats to seniors.

This is not right and this isn’t who we are. Whatever happened to showing our respect to our elders?

This wasn’t evident only during election day, but this one is simply worth writing about because going out to vote – as many of us have experienced – wasn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. As I wrote earlier, it was tiring, exhausting, and it was impossibly hot, as hot as a summer Monday could be.

Note, too, that we are still in a pandemic. The least the Comelec could have done was to make it easy, convenient, and fast for senior citizens to get out of the crowded precincts to avoid catching the virus.

Senior citizen woes

This is not the only problem faced by senior citizens.

For months now, I have been writing about senior citizen woes – from establishments failing to honor their senior citizen cards, to young people disrespecting them, or simply the loneliness and despair of being in one’s twilight years.

I’ve likewise received quite a number of letters from senior readers who shared with me their experiences. I am grateful to all of you for taking time to share with me your stories. I am not done replying to each and every letter sender, but please know that I appreciate your responses and I try as much as I can to put the spotlight on your situation.

Some lament how it is simply tough to be a senior citizen in this country.

Discounts

One letter sender complained that some establishments, such as a supermarket in Alabang, does not honor the senior citizen card and even slaps a 10 percent service charge.

Says another letter sender: “If you order food through the website, you’re not given a senior citizen discount. In one instance, a Filipino fast food chain asked me for a special power of attorney for the food that I was buying for a 73-year old relative despite the fact that I have the senior citizen’s card of said relative.”

From another reader: “Some establishments are not giving the full discount and at times there are those which refuse to give it. I read my senior citizens’ booklet stating the items subject for discount and the amount of discount. LPG, water, and electricity are included, but some establishments do not give the discount for these.”

There’s a lot of work to do on the part of our government to ensure that our senior citizens get their benefits. I hope the new administration has a plan for them.

We who aren’t seniors yet should also never forget to give our elders the respect they deserve. Offer them your place in long queues. Let’s not use the parking slots assigned to them or to PWDs, or simply offer to help them, however way we can.

Let us remember that our seniors were once upon a time, young citizens like us and they represent every man and woman who held our hand when we were growing up, when we were still finding our way into this world, when we could barely walk or even make a single step forward.

They are someone’s father, mother, brother or sister, just like our very own.

(Postscript: Thank you to the stranger who let my senior citizen mother get ahead of the line in a supermarket’s cashier last Wednesday morning at Corinthian Hills along Temple Drive in Quezon City).

 

 

Iris Gonzales’ email address is [email protected]

Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com

ELECTION

VOTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fitch warns Marcos: Amending Rice Tariffication Law may trigger rating downgrade

Fitch warns Marcos: Amending Rice Tariffication Law may trigger rating downgrade

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
At this point, Fitch warned, any reversal of tax reforms instituted by the Duterte administration could lead to a credit rating...
Business
fbtw

The Filipino has spoken, and now we must work together

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
The dust has barely settled on the May 9 elections and already we are seeing and hearing so many divergent views. It is mostly fueled by the mismatch between perception and reality.
Business
fbtw

VCM, VCM, VCM

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Credits go to Mel Tiangco, seasoned television newscaster and host, who broadcast her frustration over the Commission on Elections’ malfunctioning vote counting machines during the live news coverage of the...
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy grows 8.3% in Q1, beating expectations

Philippine economy grows 8.3% in Q1, beating expectations

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
Economic growth smashed expectations despite the Omicron onslaught at the start of the year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Early BSP rate hike looms as GDP outperforms in Q1

Early BSP rate hike looms as GDP outperforms in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists say an early interest rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is possible next week, after the government...
Business
fbtw
Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The outstanding debt of the Philippines has bloated to 63.5 percent of the economy, the highest in 17 years, putting pressure...
Business
fbtw
Shell earnings more than triple to P3.5 billion in Q1

Shell earnings more than triple to P3.5 billion in Q1

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. more than tripled its net earnings in the first quarter on the back of the oil price surge...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin profit steady in 3 months

Monde Nissin profit steady in 3 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Monde Nissin Corp., the listed snacks food giant, reported a net income of P2.3 billion in the first quarter, nearly unchanged...
Business
fbtw
Stocks follow downturn in Asian markets

Stocks follow downturn in Asian markets

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks followed other Asian emerging markets lower yesterday as investors worried over sky-high US inflation data solidifying...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with