Blue geese and Christmas
 


BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2021 | 12:00am





 


Once upon a Christmas Eve, a man sat in reflective silence before the fireplace, pondering the meaning of Christmas.


There is no point to a God who became man, he mused. “Why would an all-powerful God want to share even one of His precious moments with the likes of man? And even if He did, why would He choose to be born in an animal stall? No way! The whole thing is absurd! I’m sure that if God wanted to come down to earth, He would have chosen some other way.”


Suddenly, the man was roused from his reverie by a strange sound outside. He went to the window and saw a small gaggle of blue geese frantically honking and aimlessly flopping about in the snow. They seemed dazed and confused. They had dropped out, in exhaustion, from the flight formations of a larger flock on its way from the Arctic Islands to the warmer climes of the Gulf of Mexico.


Moved to compassion, the man tried to “shoo” the poor geese into his warm garage, but the more he “shooed,” the more they panicked. “If they only realized I’m only trying to do what’s best for them,” he thought to himself. “How can I make them understand my concern for their well-being?”


Then, this thought came to him: “If for just a minute, I could become one of them, if I could become an ordinary goose and communicate with them in their language, they would know what I am trying to do.” And suddenly... suddenly, he remembered Christmas and a smile came over his face. Suddenly, the Christmas Story no longer seemed absurd. Suddenly, he pictured that ordinary-looking Infant lying in the feed box in that stable in Bethlehem, and he knew the answer to his Christmas problem: God had become one of us to tell us, in human terms we can all understand, that He loves us.


And that love was demonstrated for us because that baby born in the manger came with the sole mission to die for those whom He loves. This is an old article taken from tonycooke.org. I have kept it for years.[1]


The article captures the essence of Christmas in a very significant way that can conclude that Christmas is not about gift-giving and parties. Christmas is not about wild parties and heavy drinking. Christmas is all about recognizing God’s love when God clothed Himself with humanity, took upon Himself the punishment for our sins, grants forgiveness to those who put their faith and lives in Him, and secures the eternal presence with Him for all eternity.


Christmas is all about the newness of life one experiences when He accepts the Risen Savior in his heart, it’s that great feeling of being set free from the bondage of sin, and it’s that inexplicable joy and peace one begins to experience in their heart.


Let’s be reminded of the true meaning behind Christmas.


May the Christmas PRESENTS remind us of God’s greatest GIFT – His only begotten Son.


May the Christmas CANDLES remind us of Him, who is the LIGHT of the world.


May the Christmas TREE remind us of another TREE on which He died for us.


May the Christmas FEAST remind us of Him, who is the BREAD OF LIFE.


May the Christmas CAROLS remind us of His glad tidings, which we are to proclaim to all mankind.


May the Christmas season remind us in every way of Jesus Christ, the King of kings and the Lord of lords.


Have a Blessed Christmas to you and your family.


 


 


(Francis Kong's podcast "Inspiring Excellence" is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or other podcast streaming platforms.)


1. https://tonycooke.org/holiday-resources/christmas_illustrations/


 










 









