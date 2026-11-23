DHL banks on Philippines logistics for sustained revenue growth

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is viewed by logistics leader DHL Group as one of its growth areas in Asia-Pacific, where contracts grew by as much as 10 percent in the third quarter.

DHL yesterday said its Asia-Pacific contract value has gone up by 10 percent in the third quarter, lifted by fresh investments across the region, such as in the Philippines.

DHL supply chain for Asia Pacific CEO Javier Bilbao said the region is unfazed by the security tensions in the Middle East, as clients think ahead for flexibility and security.

“They want the flexibility to grow, but they also need the confidence that logistics operations can keep pace. That’s why we are investing alongside our customers in the technology, infrastructure and capabilities they need, not just for where their business is today, but for where they want to take it next,” Bilbao said.

In particular, Asia-Pacific is requiring logistics services for artificial intelligence (AI). It is also seeing demand go up in automation and robotics.

In the Philippines, DHL is expanding warehousing and logistics capacities for Japanese medical device maker Terumo Corp.

Further, DHL opened a 5,000-square meter facility in Cebu to accommodate higher requirements from robotics manufacturer Teradyne Inc.

The company also invested in AI capabilities in Sydney for health clients and higher capacities in India, Japan and Vietnam for manufacturing enterprises.

As a whole, DHL has booked nearly $9 billion in fresh customer contracts so far this year. This is backed by a qualified pipeline of almost $40 billion, which could be turned into revenues soon.

By region, the Americas account for 45 percent of contracts, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa take up 35 percent, with Asia-Pacific getting 20 percent. DHL is able to renew its contracts 90 percent of the time.

“Our customers are trusting us with critical parts of their business and we don’t take that lightly,” Bilbao said.

DHL is one of the world’s biggest logistics providers, operating in more than 220 countries and territories with 389,000 employees in its fold.