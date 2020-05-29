China Bank: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Please be notified that pursuant to Article III, Section 2 of the Amended By-Laws of China Banking Corporation (China Bank), the annual meeting of stockholders will be conducted virtually via https://www.chinabank.ph/asm2020 on June 18, 2020, Thursday, at 4 p.m., for the following purposes:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting Certification of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 2, 2019 Annual Report to Stockholders Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 Ratification of all acts of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, other Committees, and Management during the year 2019, including the ratification of related party transactions Election of Directors Appointment of External Auditor Amendment of By-Laws Other Matters Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of May 27, 2020, shall be entitled to notice of and vote at the meeting. The stock and transfer books of China Bank will be closed from June 3 to 18, 2020.

Because of the present situation, stockholders may only attend the meeting by remote communication through an online live broadcast and exercise their right to vote in absentia through the Bank’s secure online voting system or by appointing a proxy. There will be audio and video recordings of the meeting.

Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication and exercise the right to vote in absentia should notify the Bank by sending an e-mail to OCSSTOCKS@chinabank.ph and register through the Bank’s online registration system on or before June 11, 2020. All information submitted shall be subject to verification and validation of the Corporate Secretary. After verification and validation, an e-mail containing their log-in details for the online voting system shall be sent to the stockholders. The procedures for online registration and verification, online voting in absentia, and participation in the meeting through remote communication are set forth in Schedule “B” of the Definitive Information Statement which can be accessed through China Bank’s website, www.chinabank.ph/asm2020.

Stockholders who have successfully registered and been duly verified can access the online livestreaming of the annual stockholders’ meeting and vote in absentia.

Stockholders intending to participate by appointing a proxy should submit their proxy forms to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the 11th Floor China Bank Building, 8745 Paseo de Roxas corner Villar St., Makati City, by e-mail (OCSSTOCKS@chinabank.ph), or by fax ([+632]888-55135) not later than June 11, 2020, 5 p.m.

Makati City, May 22, 2020.

(Sgd.)

Atty. Corazon I. Morando

Vice President & Corporate Secretary