Filipino-Indian business leader welcomes Modi

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara, the oldest Sikh shrine in the country, which is undergoing redevelopment under the auspices of Khalsa Diwan Inc. Philippines president Manjinder Kumar, who is also the head of the Filipino-Indian Commerce and Welfare Society Inc.

Modi honored Kumar’s invitation to grace the laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the oldest Sikh shrine located in Paco, Manila, which has symbolized the enduring cultural and people-to-people connection between India and the Philippines.

The leader, who made history when he became the first Indian official to visit the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Paco, also connected with the Indian community in Manila and spoke with officials of the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara before leaving for his ASEAN Summit meetings.

The Khalsa Diwan Temple, located at 1350 United Nations Avenue in Paco, Manila, is the oldest and most historic Sikh Gurudwara (temple) in the Philippines. It was established in 1929 by a small group of Punjabi migrants who settled in the country.

Kumar, who is also a member of the Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group, thanked Modi for his trust and confidence in accepting his invitation to grace the Indian Sikh event.

“We are truly honored by the presence of the Indian Prime Minister, who also cited us for continuing to foster a much better relationship between Filipinos and the Indian community,” said Kumar.