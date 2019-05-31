Dyson receives PEZA Outstanding Exporters Award

MANILA, Philippines — Dyson, a global technology company with significant development and manufacturing presence in the Philippines, received on May 29 the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Outstanding Exporters Award for 2018.

This is the first time Dyson has been presented with this award reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance in exports, specifically achievements in the areas of total export value, total percentage growth and total net trade balance.

In addition, the individuals involved must be good corporate citizens with a strong commitment to the community.

“The Philippines is a wonderful place for a high-technology company like Dyson to develop and manufacture technologies for export. As a result, Dyson has grown quickly here, fuelled by the supportive business environment, the pool of highly skilled engineers, and the strong supplier base. I would like to thank PEZA for their continued support and look forward to future collaborations with them,” said Scott Maguire, vice president for Global Engineering and Operations at Dyson.

“We are honored to be the first time recipient of the PEZA Outstanding Exporters Award. The highly skilled engineers that have joined Dyson will continue to play a pivotal role in the development and manufacture of our future technologies. This award is a reflection of their exceptional ability,” said Richard Perez, general manager for Motor Manufacturing at Dyson.

Dyson Philippines: A success story

Dyson set up its advanced digital motor manufacturing facility in the Philippines in 2016 to help meet the global demand for its machines. It was quickly established as a worldwide center of manufacturing excellence.

The site in Calamba, Laguna began with just 10 people and has rapidly expanded to 540 dedicated and talented staff today.

Dyson’s global growth is fuelled by technology. To keep up with the demand for its products, it intends to continue investing in its engineering and operations capabilities in the Philippines.

In addition, the company will also deepen its investment in technology development which will lead to increased research and development being done in the country.

The next few years will be the company’s busiest and most exciting yet. Its facility here is already producing around 10 million digital motors a year, ensuring our technology can reach more people than ever before.

This is made possible by Dyson engineers who developed its fully automated manufacturing processes where 300 autonomous robots assemble the digital motors across five lines.

Dyson looks forward to its continued contribution to the growth of its company and the local economy.