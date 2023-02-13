^

WATCH: Dimples Romana shares Valentine's Day 'tipid' hack

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — When everyone is likely going to go out tomorrow for their Valentine's Day date, actress Dimples Romana shared a tip that makes sense for those who want to spend more quality time but without burning a hole in one's pocket. 

"Mag-date sa bahay. Tapos ubusin ang mga pagkain na hindi nakakain. Sayang naman bago mag-expire," replied Dimples to Philstar.com's question at the sidelines of her launch as the ambassador of Genteel Home held last Saturday in Pampanga. 

She explained that since many food items can expire soon, it might as well be better to stay at home and finish all the food that are about to go stale.  

"So, doon na lang kayo mag-date. Mag-ransack kayo ng ref niyo. Alam mo sa mga panahong ito, you have to be creative at 'wag tayong magsayang ng pagkain," Dimples advised. 

As a fitting note to today's rising prices, the actress quipped, "Mahal ang sibuyas."  — Video by Philstar.com/Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

DIMPLES ROMANA

VALENTINE'S DAY
